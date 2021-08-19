Lewandowski leads Bayern to trophy

AFP, BERLIN





Robert Lewandowski netted twice on Tuesday as Bayern Munich retained the DFL-Super Cup with a 3-1 win in a high-tempo encounter against Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski put Bayern ahead with a bullet header at Signal Iduna Park before Thomas Mueller doubled the visitors’ lead to make it 2-0 just after the break.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus pulled a goal back when he curled a superb shot inside the post before Lewandowski settled the match.

Bayern Munich players celebrate after winning the DFL-Supercup final against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

The 32-year-old has now scored 24 goals in as many games against Dortmund, where he spent four years from 2010 to 2014.

“This means a lot to me. We’ve won our next title and for the spectators it must have been a really cool game to watch,” Lewandowski told Sky. “It’s something really great for the team which we can enjoy.”

Bayern have now won all of their past six matches against Dortmund.

It was a welcome victory for Bayern, who were winless in four pre-season friendlies before drawing last Friday’s opening game of the new Bundesliga season 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

New coach Julian Nagelsmann has earned a trophy, which Bayern also won last year against Dortmund in Munich, with his first win in charge.

“We were better than in Gladbach, and this is an important win for the lads,” said Nagelsmann, who hailed Lewandowski’s “exceptional” performance.