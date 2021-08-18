Naomi Osaka on Monday pledged to give more than just this week’s Cincinnati Masters prize money in aid of earthquake victims in her father’s native Haiti.
The natural disaster, which has claimed more than 1,400 victims, prompted an immediate response from world No. 2 Osaka, who had to leave a pre-tournament news conference for a few moments to compose herself after being queried about the Caribbean tragedy, then returned to spell out her personal action plan.
“I’m not really doing that much,” the four-time Grand Slam champion said. “I could do more and I’m trying to figure out where to put my energy. The prize money was the first thing I thought of that would raise the most awareness.”
Photo: AFP
The Japanese-Haitian player called the disaster “really scary.”
“I see there was damage near my parent’s former school,” she added.
Osaka was holding her first traditional news conference since May in Rome.
Her distaste for media questioning emerged at Roland Garros in May when she suggested that the question-answer format was too intrusive, especially after losses, and said she would refrain from them in Paris.
After her first-round win, she answered a few questions on court, but a day later quit the tournament before the second round.
An Australian swimmer who opted out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to protest “misogynistic perverts” in the sport yesterday said that her stance for cultural change was worth more than any medal. Madeline Groves, who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, stunned her teammates when she pulled out of the Australian trials in June. “You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s up,” she said at the time. Late last year, she took to Twitter with
Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo Olympics volunteer who paid for his taxi to the Olympic Stadium, where he subsequently won a gold medal. Parchment told the story in a video posted to social media last weekend, which ended with him meeting the volunteer, whom he called Tiana. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent. “You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day,” he told her before they posed for a photograph. Tiana’s biggest prize might be yet to come
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western
A Ukrainian wrestler who won his country’s only gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday said he was racially abused in the street on his return from the Games. Zhan Beleniuk, 30, is a two-time world wrestling champion who became Ukraine’s first black lawmaker when he entered parliament for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People Party in 2019. Last week, he had celebrated his wrestling victory by performing an impromptu Hopak — a traditional dance — on the mat with the Ukrainian flag. In a Facebook post, Beleniuk wrote that he was accosted by some unknown young people who tried