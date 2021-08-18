Astros settle with girl hurt by foul ball

AP, HOUSTON, Texas





The Houston Astros have agreed to a settlement with the family of a two-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Astros game at Minute Maid Park, the family’s attorney said on Monday.

Attorney Richard Mithoff said that the settlement terms with parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado were confidential.

The Astros organization had no comment, a team spokesman said.

Texas State District Judge Michael Gomez appointed an attorney on Monday to make an independent review of the girl’s needs and interests before the judge approves the settlement, Mithoff said, adding that the attorney is to present the findings in two to three weeks.

The girl, who is now four years old, sustained a skull fracture and brain injury, and has been on anti-seizure medication since the incident, Mithoff said.

However, her doctors have been weaning her from the medication gradually, and she has not had a seizure in 22 months, he said.

Her prognosis has been difficult to define, but her parents are hopeful about her chances for a normal life, he said.

The girl’s injury was among the foul ball incidents that prompted all Major League Baseball teams to extend protective netting farther down the foul lines to protect fans.