Roger Federer is to miss the upcoming US Open and be sidelined for many months because he needs another knee surgery, an operation that the Swiss great said on Sunday would give him a “glimmer of hope” that he can resume his glittering career.
The 40-year-old Federer, speaking in a video posted on his Instagram account, said doctors told him that to feel better for the medium to long term, he would need surgery on the knee that he injured again during the grass-court season.
“I’ll be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months,” Federer said. “It’s going to be difficult of course in some ways, but at the same time I know it’s the right thing to do because I want to be healthy and I want to be running around later as well.”
Photo: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY
Federer, who shares the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, last year had knee surgery twice, which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation before a return to action in March, about 13 months after his Australian Open semi-final exit last year.
He withdrew from the French Open in June after winning his third-round match to save himself for the grass-court season and a bid to win a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title.
Federer reached the quarter-finals at the All England Club, but lost in straight sets to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, failing to win a game in the third set.
Federer then withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, as well as a number of lead-up events to this month’s US Open.
“I want to give myself a glimmer of hope also to return to the tour in some shape or form,” Federer said. “I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age, right now, to do another surgery and try it. But look, I want to be healthy and I’ll go through the rehab process ... while I am still active, which I think is going to help me during this long period of time.”
Toward the end of his 97-second video, Federer thanked his fans for their support.
“You guys are always incredible. You always think of me,” Federer said. “I wish you all the best and I’ll check in with you soon.”
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev told reporters after winning the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto that Federer’s absence on tour is a pity for everyone.
“Hopefully we can still see him back on tour, because I think that’s what he wants. That’s what everybody wants,” Medvedev said.
