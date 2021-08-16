Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of former heavyweight champion and boxing legend Muhammad Ali, on Saturday defeated Jordan Weeks by technical knockout in his professional boxing debut.
Middleweight fighter Ali Walsh is the son of Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s daughter. The 21-year-old signed a deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Boxing in June ahead of his first professional fight in Oklahoma.
Ali Walsh, who wore trunks made for his grandfather, knocked down Weeks midway through the first round before the referee stopped the fight at 1:49 of that round.
Photo: AP
“Obviously my grandfather, I’ve been thinking of him so much. I miss him. It’s been an emotional journey,” ESPN quoted Ali Walsh as saying.
“I think me and him [Weeks] made a little bit of history tonight. This lived up completely to my expectations,” he added.
Muhammad Ali, nicknamed “The Greatest,” died in June 2016. His record-setting boxing career, unprecedented flair for showmanship and controversial stands made him one of the best-known figures of the 20th century.
Ali Walsh, who is trying to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps into professional boxing, said that Muhammad Ali was “the greatest fighter who lived.”
“It seems like a lot of pressure; to me, it’s just my grandfather,” said Ali Walsh, who grew up in Las Vegas.
“He’s the greatest fighter who ever lived — maybe the greatest person,” he said.
“I’m never wearing these trunks again,” he added.
Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo Olympics volunteer who paid for his taxi to the Olympic Stadium, where he subsequently won a gold medal. Parchment told the story in a video posted to social media last weekend, which ended with him meeting the volunteer, whom he called Tiana. He thanked her, showed her the gold medal, gave her a Jamaican Olympic shirt and paid her back the money she had lent. “You were instrumental in me getting to the final that day,” he told her before they posed for a photograph. Tiana’s biggest prize might be yet to come
An Australian swimmer who opted out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to protest “misogynistic perverts” in the sport yesterday said that her stance for cultural change was worth more than any medal. Madeline Groves, who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, stunned her teammates when she pulled out of the Australian trials in June. “You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s up,” she said at the time. Late last year, she took to Twitter with
GLITZ: Kevin Costner started the evening with a star’s entrance, walking out of the cornrows like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the movie Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched Field of Dreams. Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel. Anderson on Thursday hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first MLB game in Iowa. “The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said. Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season. Clearly
The Colorado Rockies on Monday said that a fan was yelling the name of team mascot Dinger, not a racial slur, during a game at Coors Field on Sunday. The Rockies said that the fan, who was not identified, was hollering at the club’s purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot. “After a thorough investigation that included calls, e-mails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred,” the team said