Taipei to host first badminton tourney after the Olympics

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is scheduled to hold the first major badminton tournament after the Tokyo Olympic Games when it hosts the Yonex Taipei Open next month, the Sports Administration said yesterday.

Foreign players competing in the tournament scheduled to take place from Sept. 7 to 12 would have to undergo a five-day quarantine, said Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen, who is also deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center.

People arriving in Taiwan are usually required to remain in quarantine for 14 days, but an exception is being made for the event.

However, all players and tournament staff are to be tested for COVID-19 every two days, while those from areas classified as high risk are to be tested daily, Chen said.

As of yesterday, there were eight areas listed as high risk for COVID-19 — Indonesia, the UK, Brazil, India, Peru, Israel, Bangladesh and Myanmar — because of the spread of more contagious variants of SARS-CoV-2.

No spectators are to be allowed at the Taipei Arena, which is to host the tournament, according to a plan approved by the center.

The Korean Open scheduled for later this month was supposed to be the first major badminton tournament following the Olympic Games, but that event has been canceled, leaving the Taipei tournament next in line.

Taiwan won its first-ever Olympic medals in badminton in Tokyo — a gold in the men’s doubles and a silver in the women’s singles — and the Taipei tournament would give local players a chance to compete on their home turf, Sports Administration official Hsu Hsiu-ling said.

The Yonex Taipei Open, an HSBC Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 300 event with total prize money of US$500,000 also marks the resumption of the HSBC World Tour series since the Yonex All England Open in March.