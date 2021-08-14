White Sox edge ‘Field of Dreams’ game

GLITZ: Kevin Costner started the evening with a star’s entrance, walking out of the cornrows like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the movie

AP, DYERSVILLE, Iowa





Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched Field of Dreams.

Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel.

Anderson on Thursday hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first MLB game in Iowa.

Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox celebrates a walk-off two-run homer against the New York Yankees in their MLB game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said.

Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season.

Clearly having as much fun as anyone in attendance, Anderson danced his way around the bases after the showstopper of a hit, and wiggled his hands near his neck as he headed for home and the celebratory dousing at the plate from his teammates.

Actor Kevin Costner walks onto the field prior to the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“Being able to walk it off was definitely one of the best moments of my career, for sure,” said Anderson, who sent the crowd of 7,832 back through the corn and to their vehicles — after a light and fireworks show — at the made-from-scratch stadium.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers for the Yankees in the top of the ninth off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (7-2), as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield.

This was precisely the thrill many players hoped aloud for prior to the night. There were eight homers in all, two by Judge.

Chicago White Sox left fielder Leury Garcia fails to catch a ball hit for a home run by New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton in their MLB game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday. Photo: Reese Strickland-USA Today

It had a Hollywood finish, too, with the game-clinching shot by Anderson.

“He’s been the energy, the man, of our team. What a leader,” said White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo, who filled in for Tony La Russa.

They played next to the filming site of the beloved 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, Ray Liotta and James Earl Jones, and even the Yankees fans who made the trek could hardly have headed home anything but happy with the experience.

Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, who was tagged for seven runs in five innings in another struggle with his new team, was having a hard time reflecting on the memories in the aftermath.

Still, even though the Yankees fell into fourth place in the American League East — and in the race for two wild-card spots — there will be no forgetting this trip for the rest of their careers.

“That was as special and breathtaking a setting for a baseball game as I’ve ever been part of,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Jose Abreu hit the first drive into the sea of green stalks, and teammates Eloy Jimenez and Seby Zavala followed him with homers for the White Sox on the vintage summer night in farm country with the teams in 1919-style uniforms.

Judge wore custom-painted cleats to commemorate the film, with a reference to the movie’s famous line: “If you build it, he will come,” printed on the tongues, and cornstalks on the sides.

League ERA leader Lance Lynn sidestepped a three-run homer by Judge and a solo shot from Brett Gardner to finish five innings for the White Sox, remaining unbeaten in his past eight starts.

Costner started the evening with a star’s entrance, slowly walking out of the cornrows — like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the film — before turning to watch the players do the same for their made-for-TV pre-game introductions.

Costner’s address to the fans included the obligatory question in ode to the famous line from the movie: “Is this heaven?”

No, it’s Iowa, but the MLB will be back next year, as commissioner Rob Manfred promised, the teams still to be determined.

“I wish we had a little time here to kind of take it all in and really appreciate it, but the season moves along in a hurry,” Gardner said.

Elsewhere, the Athletics routed the Indians 17-0, the Cardinals sank the Pirates 7-6, the Phillies downed the Dodgers 2-1, the Brewers crushed the Cubs 17-4, the Tigers tamed the Orioles 6-4 and the Mets downed the Nationals twice in a doubleheader, 4-1 and 5-4.

The Mariners mastered the Rangers 3-1, the Rays routed the Red Sox 8-1, the Reds thrashed the Braves 12-3, the Giants crushed the Rockies 7-0, the Angels downed the Blue Jays 6-3 and the Diamondbacks defeated the Padres 12-3.