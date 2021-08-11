The Colorado Rockies on Monday said that a fan was yelling the name of team mascot Dinger, not a racial slur, during a game at Coors Field on Sunday.
The Rockies said that the fan, who was not identified, was hollering at the club’s purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.
“After a thorough investigation that included calls, e-mails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred,” the team said in a statement.
Photo: AP
“The Rockies remain dedicated to providing an inclusive environment for all fans, players and guests at Coors Field,” the team said, adding: “Any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected from Coors Field.”
The team said that people seated nearby contacted the club in defense of the fan after it put out a statement on Sunday night saying it was disgusted by epithets hurled at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson when he was up in the ninth inning of Colorado’s 13-8 victory in Denver.
The club then contacted the fan, who explained it was just a big misunderstanding and that he was only trying to get the attention of Dinger, who was two sections over.
Brinson said that he did not hear the fan shouting during the game, but said that footage of the incident sounded like a slur.
“So I watched the video at least 50 times in the past 15-16 hours,” Brinson said on a Zoom call on Monday. “I watched it a lot, especially when I heard that he said Dinger instead of the N-word.”
“I personally — this is again my personal opinion — I personally keep hearing the N-word,” he said.
“It’s not that I want to hear it, I never want to hear it. Personally I’ve never been called that in person to my face on the baseball field, outside the baseball field, ever, so I don’t know what my reaction would be if I got called that, but to now, saying that again, I haven’t talked to the Rockies or that fan personally,” Brinson said.
“If that’s the case, then I’m sorry for any backlash or anything he’s getting right now,” he said.
