A near 50-run haul by India’s notoriously brittle batting tail in the first innings of the drawn opening Test against England was like “gold dust,” India captain Virat Kohli said.
Since 2018, India’s last three batsmen have had the worst average of all Test-playing nations.
However, they made a significant contribution at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, where rain washed out the final day’s play on Sunday and robbed the match of an exciting finish.
Photo: AP
A career-best 28 from Jasprit Bumrah, 13 from Mohammed Shami and 7 not out by Mohammed Siraj helped the tourists to a vital 95-run first-innings lead in a low-scoring contest.
“They’ve been in the nets regularly, wanting to contribute regularly, wanting to contribute to the team,” Kohli said of the tailenders’ batting exploits after the draw. “Getting 50-plus runs from those three bowlers was like gold dust for us. We’d have been talking about a lead of 40-odd and then we got to a lead of 95 purely because of their efforts.”
In comparison, England’s last three batsmen twice made a combined 20 in the series opener.
“Just the grit and determination,” Kohli said. “As opposition, when the bowlers get runs it can be annoying. They did a tremendous job with the bat.”
With the tailenders giving a good account of themselves, India will be tempted to continue with the same bowling combination of four seamers and a pacer in the remaining four Tests against Joe Root’s side.
“This looks like the right template for us moving forward,” Kohli said.
The second test is scheduled to begin at Lord’s in London on Thursday.
PRAISE: Coach Chiang Peng-lun said that Lin Yun-ju had performed outstandingly, after he won two singles matches against Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Ranziska History repeated itself yesterday, as Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan again lost an all-important table tennis match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the Taiwanese men’s Olympic run, as they only won two of their five matches in the team quarter-finals. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost to Ovtcharov in a six-game heartbreaker in the final game of the men’s singles bronze-medal decider. Yesterday, the 40-year-old veteran was again defeated by the German, losing 8-11, 9-11, 7-11 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised his opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and
For Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai, his skillful performance of the challenging “Thomas flair” on the pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics only made him want to perfect the routine further. The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the pommel horse on Sunday, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. He nailed his 45-second routine, centered around the move named after late US gymnast Kurt Thomas, in which he skillfully maneuvered around the pommel horse on alternate hands while swinging his split legs in a continuous circular motion. Yet the score it earned — 15.400 —
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko yesterday became the first woman to claim multiple Olympic golf medals with her bronze at the Tokyo Games and won hearts in Japan for her unwavering sporting behavior. Five years after being the runner-up at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the South Korea-born Ko was edged for a second silver medal by Japan’s Mone Inami in a playoff, with Nelly Korda of the US winning gold by a stroke. Although competing fiercely, and at one stage grabbing a share of the lead with Korda, Ko applauded her rivals’ good shots and bumped fists with them between holes. When Inami
THE PANDEMIC EFFECT? Javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun said that the year-long delay of the Olympics put him at a disadvantage as he peaked in 2019 and last year Three Taiwanese track-and-field athletes, including javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun, yesterday fell short in their bids to advance at the Tokyo Olympics. Cheng, one of only 20 javelin throwers in history to break 90m and considered one of Taiwan’s best hopes for winning an athletics medal in Japan, was clearly not at his best as he struggled to reach 70m in the qualification round. He finished 30th out of 32 competitors in the two qualifying groups with a throw of 71.2m, well short of the 82.4m needed to advance to the final. “I again failed to get past the qualification hurdle,” as has been