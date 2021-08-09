Japanese baseball has proved its “strength to the world,” manager Atsunori Inaba said on Saturday, after beating the US to claim their first-ever Olympic gold medal in the sport.
Japan, whose previous best was a silver at the 1996 Atlanta Games, edged the US 2-0 in the final to finally bring the gold to a country where baseball borders on a religion.
The Japanese beat the US twice on the way to the title, and Inaba said his players did it their way.
Photo: Reuters
“By winning the gold medal, Japanese baseball has shown its strength to the world,” said Inaba, who was part of the Japan team that finished fourth at the 2008 Beijing Games — the last time baseball featured at the Olympics.
“We really wanted to play Japanese baseball. We played twice against the US, and defensive baseball — centered on the pitchers — was crucial,” he added.
Starting pitcher Masato Morishita threw five scoreless innings, and four relievers helped keep the US off the board.
Munetaka Murakami hit a solo home run in the third inning off American starter Nick Martinez to give Japan the lead, and Tetsuto Yamada slid home in the eighth to add another run.
Inaba said his team had been preparing for the five years since baseball’s Olympic return was announced.
“All the players had a strong desire to get the gold medal,” he said.
“When they came to the training camp, everyone said that they would play any role. I think that was made us such a good team,” he said.
Major League Baseball had banned its players from appearing at the Games, stripping the teams — especially the US — of their biggest stars. It also meant Japan could not call on Los Angeles Angels phenomenon Shohei Ohtani.
The US fielded a team largely made up of minor league journeymen, although former New York Yankee and free agent Todd Frazier was an exception.
“We expected them to be really good — they’re the best of the best in their country,” Frazier said of Japan. “They pitched a hell of a game. It just wasn’t our day at the plate, and there’s no other way around it. No excuses.”
Baseball and softball, which also returned for the Tokyo Games and was won by Japan, have both been dropped from the 2024 Paris Games.
US manager Mike Scioscia called it “an incredible oversight.”
“Baseball is played in so many countries around the world, and it continues to keep growing,” the former Angels manager said.
“This is a sport that deserves the stage of seeing the best baseball players in the world come together for an Olympic event. I would hope that someday the IOC [International Olympic Committee] would see fit to make baseball a regular sport,” he added.
The Dominican Republic beat South Korea 10-6 earlier in the day to take the bronze medal.
The day belonged to Japan, who looked in control from the start.
“The US is the home of baseball, and their players were very powerful,” Morishita said.
“We weren’t able to contain them through strength alone. The manager formed a team and we were able to compete under his leadership,” he added.
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying had just lost a heartbreaker in her Olympic badminton gold medal match final on Sunday, but comforting words from fellow shuttler P.V. Sindhu of India helped her work through a cauldron of emotions. In a Facebook post late on Sunday, Tai wrote that she was feeling reasonably satisfied with her performance after losing to China’s Chen Yufei 18-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the women’s singles final, when Sindhu, who won bronze, sought her out after the medal ceremony. Sindhu, who lost to Tai in the semi-finals on Saturday, hugged the Taiwanese athlete. “You performed very well. Today just wasn’t your day,”
PRAISE: Coach Chiang Peng-lun said that Lin Yun-ju had performed outstandingly, after he won two singles matches against Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Ranziska History repeated itself yesterday, as Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan again lost an all-important table tennis match to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, ending the Taiwanese men’s Olympic run, as they only won two of their five matches in the team quarter-finals. Nine years ago in London, Chuang lost to Ovtcharov in a six-game heartbreaker in the final game of the men’s singles bronze-medal decider. Yesterday, the 40-year-old veteran was again defeated by the German, losing 8-11, 9-11, 7-11 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym. Commenting on yet another loss to Ovtcharov, Chuang praised his opponent for his tenacity. He also said that his fifth and
For Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai, his skillful performance of the challenging “Thomas flair” on the pommel horse at the Tokyo Olympics only made him want to perfect the routine further. The 25-year-old won a silver medal in the pommel horse on Sunday, the first Olympic medal ever won by a Taiwanese athlete in gymnastics. He nailed his 45-second routine, centered around the move named after late US gymnast Kurt Thomas, in which he skillfully maneuvered around the pommel horse on alternate hands while swinging his split legs in a continuous circular motion. Yet the score it earned — 15.400 —
POLITICAL STANDOFF: Belarusian officials allegedly attempted to put the defiant 24-year-old runner on a flight to Instabul after she refused to comply with race changes A Belarusian Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland, an activist group said yesterday, after the athlete said that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she would not be safe from her government. Runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya received a humanitarian visa from the Polish embassy in Tokyo, a Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said. The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF) said that the group has bought her a plane ticket to Warsaw for Wednesday. The standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticized how officials were managing her team — setting off a massive backlash in Belarusian