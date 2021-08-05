Three Taiwanese track-and-field athletes, including javelin thrower Cheng Chao-tsun, yesterday fell short in their bids to advance at the Tokyo Olympics.
Cheng, one of only 20 javelin throwers in history to break 90m and considered one of Taiwan’s best hopes for winning an athletics medal in Japan, was clearly not at his best as he struggled to reach 70m in the qualification round.
He finished 30th out of 32 competitors in the two qualifying groups with a throw of 71.2m, well short of the 82.4m needed to advance to the final.
Photo: AP
“I again failed to get past the qualification hurdle,” as has been the case at previous international competitions, Cheng said disappointedly following the event.
The year-long postponement of the Olympics put him at a disadvantage because he was at his peak in 2019 and last year, Cheng said.
The 27-year-old etched his place in history at the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade with a stunning throw of 91.36m.
Photo: Reuters
Having won gold at the 2019 Asian Games with a throw of 86.72m and finished 10th at the 2019 World Championships with a throw of 77.99m, Cheng had hoped for more at the Tokyo Games.
After a disappointing finish in Tokyo, Cheng said he would probably make his last appearance at the Asian Games next year before retiring.
Taiwan’s other javelin thrower competing in Tokyo, Huang Shih-feng, outperformed his more celebrated teammate with a throw of 77.16m to finish 25th overall.
Photo: AP
Other big names in the sport, including 2016 Olympic silver medalist Julius Yego of Kenya and 2019 World Championships gold medalist Anderson Peters of Grenada, also failed to qualify.
In the hurdles yesterday, Taiwan’s Chen Kuei-ru failed to advance to the final of the men’s 110m hurdles.
Chen, making his first Olympic appearance at 27 years old, was eliminated in the semi-finals after finishing sixth in his heat with a time of 13.57 seconds.
Photo: AFP
The semi-finals had three heats of eight runners, with only the top two finishers in each heat advancing to the finals, along with the two runners with the best times.
The slowest time to qualify was 13.32 seconds.
Chen’s time of 13.53 seconds in the opening heats on Tuesday would have been good enough to book him a spot in the semi-finals.
Chen — who holds the record in Taiwan for the 110m hurdles with 13.34 seconds — is the first Taiwanese to qualify for an Olympic 110m hurdles semi-final in 37 years, after Wu Chin-jing reached the semi-final at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
After the race yesterday, a tearful Chen said that he regretted not doing better.
While he had hoped to compete in the 2024 Paris Games, Chen said that he was not sure he would have the chance due to his age.
In weightlifting yesterday, Taiwan’s Hsieh Yun-ting failed to advance in the men’s +109kg event.
Although Hsieh successfully attempted 172kg in the snatch and 206kg in the clean and jerk, giving him a total of 378kg, the effort was not enough to raise him to the top of his group.
The leader of Group B, Hungary’s Peter Nagy, successfully attempted 178kg in the snatch and 218 in the clean and jerk, giving him a total of 396kg.
Additional reporting by staff writer
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
‘BOSS CHARACTER’: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin said they had ‘crawled out of hell’ and have nothing to lose in a match against the world’s No. 2 pairing Badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin made history in Tokyo yesterday by becoming the first Taiwanese shuttlers to advance to an Olympics semi-final after they edged their Japanese rivals in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo defeated Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-16, 21-19 in 44 minutes at the Musashino Forest Plaza. By reaching the final four, the pair have recorded Taiwan’s best ever showing in Olympic badminton, surpassing a quarter-finals finish by Lee Sheng-mu and Fang Chieh-min in the men’s doubles at the London Games in 2012. After clinching the hard-earned victory, Lee dropped to
Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal this week, on Thursday said that she has fond memories of training in Kaohsiung in 2019 and feels like she has family there. In an online interview organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Diaz said she visited Taiwan twice in 2019 so she could concentrate on her training without being distracted by friends and invitations to socialize. “I feel like I have also family there,” she said, adding that she did her training sessions at Gushan Senior High School in Kaohsiung. Diaz, who claimed gold in the under-55kg class
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying had just lost a heartbreaker in her Olympic badminton gold medal match final on Sunday, but comforting words from fellow shuttler P.V. Sindhu of India helped her work through a cauldron of emotions. In a Facebook post late on Sunday, Tai wrote that she was feeling reasonably satisfied with her performance after losing to China’s Chen Yufei 18-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the women’s singles final, when Sindhu, who won bronze, sought her out after the medal ceremony. Sindhu, who lost to Tai in the semi-finals on Saturday, hugged the Taiwanese athlete. “You performed very well. Today just wasn’t your day,”