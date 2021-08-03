Tokyo Olympics 2020: Belarus athlete seeks asylum in Poland

POLITICAL STANDOFF: Belarusian officials allegedly attempted to put the defiant 24-year-old runner on a flight to Instabul after she refused to comply with race changes

AP, TOKYO





A Belarusian Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland, an activist group said yesterday, after the athlete said that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she would not be safe from her government.

Runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya received a humanitarian visa from the Polish embassy in Tokyo, a Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said.

The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF) said that the group has bought her a plane ticket to Warsaw for Wednesday.

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya puts her hands behind her head after competing in the women’s 100m on Friday last week during the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo: Reuters

The standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticized how officials were managing her team — setting off a massive backlash in Belarusian state-run media, where authorities relentlessly crack down on government critics.

Tsimanouskaya had said that her team was attempting to send her home after she criticized the Belarusian athletics federation for entering her into a relay race in Tokyo without giving her notice.

“It turns out our great bosses as always decided everything for us,” she said in an Instagram story video that is no longer available.

Tsimanouskaya was then apparently hustled to the airport, but refused to board a flight to Istanbul and instead approached police for help.

In a filmed message distributed on social media, she also asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for assistance.

“I was put under pressure, and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent,” the 24-year-old runner said in the message.

The rapid-fire series of events brought international political intrigue to the Olympic Games that have been more focused on operational dramas, such as maintaining safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic and navigating widespread Japanese opposition to holding the event.

The Belarusian government has targeted anyone even mildly expressing dissent since a presidential election last year triggered a wave of unprecedented mass protests.

It has also gone to extremes to stop its critics, including in diverting a plane, which European officials called an act of air piracy.

It was in this context that Tsimanouskaya feared for her safety once she saw the campaign against her in state media, according to the sports foundation, which she also contacted for help.

“The campaign was quite serious and that was a clear signal that her life would be in danger in Belarus,” said Alexander Opeikin, a spokesman for the BSSF.

“She’s OK, she’s holding up well. It’s clearly a stressful situation not only for athletes, but for any person coming under such pressure,” he added.

Athletes seeking asylum at global sporting events is nothing new. It was especially frequent during the Cold War but has also happened occasionally in the decades since.

Underscoring the seriousness of the allegations, several groups and countries said they are helping the runner.

Poland and the Czech Republic offered assistance, while Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was working with the IOC and the Tokyo Olympics organizers to help.

The IOC, which has been in dispute with the Belarus National Olympic Committee (NOC) ahead of the Games, said it had intervened.

“The IOC is looking into the situation and has asked the NOC for clarification,” it said in a statement.

Separately, a Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior source said that Tsimanouskaya’s husband, Arseni Zhdanevich, had entered Ukraine.

Additional reporting by AFP and Reuters