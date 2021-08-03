A Belarusian Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland, an activist group said yesterday, after the athlete said that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she would not be safe from her government.
Runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya received a humanitarian visa from the Polish embassy in Tokyo, a Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said.
The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF) said that the group has bought her a plane ticket to Warsaw for Wednesday.
Photo: Reuters
The standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticized how officials were managing her team — setting off a massive backlash in Belarusian state-run media, where authorities relentlessly crack down on government critics.
Tsimanouskaya had said that her team was attempting to send her home after she criticized the Belarusian athletics federation for entering her into a relay race in Tokyo without giving her notice.
“It turns out our great bosses as always decided everything for us,” she said in an Instagram story video that is no longer available.
Tsimanouskaya was then apparently hustled to the airport, but refused to board a flight to Istanbul and instead approached police for help.
In a filmed message distributed on social media, she also asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for assistance.
“I was put under pressure, and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent,” the 24-year-old runner said in the message.
The rapid-fire series of events brought international political intrigue to the Olympic Games that have been more focused on operational dramas, such as maintaining safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic and navigating widespread Japanese opposition to holding the event.
The Belarusian government has targeted anyone even mildly expressing dissent since a presidential election last year triggered a wave of unprecedented mass protests.
It has also gone to extremes to stop its critics, including in diverting a plane, which European officials called an act of air piracy.
It was in this context that Tsimanouskaya feared for her safety once she saw the campaign against her in state media, according to the sports foundation, which she also contacted for help.
“The campaign was quite serious and that was a clear signal that her life would be in danger in Belarus,” said Alexander Opeikin, a spokesman for the BSSF.
“She’s OK, she’s holding up well. It’s clearly a stressful situation not only for athletes, but for any person coming under such pressure,” he added.
Athletes seeking asylum at global sporting events is nothing new. It was especially frequent during the Cold War but has also happened occasionally in the decades since.
Underscoring the seriousness of the allegations, several groups and countries said they are helping the runner.
Poland and the Czech Republic offered assistance, while Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was working with the IOC and the Tokyo Olympics organizers to help.
The IOC, which has been in dispute with the Belarus National Olympic Committee (NOC) ahead of the Games, said it had intervened.
“The IOC is looking into the situation and has asked the NOC for clarification,” it said in a statement.
Separately, a Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior source said that Tsimanouskaya’s husband, Arseni Zhdanevich, had entered Ukraine.
Additional reporting by AFP and Reuters
For Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, there were no chances left: Either beat the world’s top-ranked men’s doubles badminton team from Indonesia for the first time or see their Olympic hopes dashed in the preliminary round. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo answered the challenge, edging past Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their final Group A match 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 to qualify for the final eight knockout round. “We finally made it,” Lee wrote on Facebook after beating the Indonesian duo. However, he said that the competition still had a long way to go. “We’re happy not only because
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
‘BOSS CHARACTER’: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin said they had ‘crawled out of hell’ and have nothing to lose in a match against the world’s No. 2 pairing Badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin made history in Tokyo yesterday by becoming the first Taiwanese shuttlers to advance to an Olympics semi-final after they edged their Japanese rivals in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo defeated Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-16, 21-19 in 44 minutes at the Musashino Forest Plaza. By reaching the final four, the pair have recorded Taiwan’s best ever showing in Olympic badminton, surpassing a quarter-finals finish by Lee Sheng-mu and Fang Chieh-min in the men’s doubles at the London Games in 2012. After clinching the hard-earned victory, Lee dropped to
CLOSE CALL: In what was almost an upset, Brian Yang kept Chou Tien-chen on his toes for more than an hour, but the world No. 3 managed to hold on for the win Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday reminded the world why she is No. 1 when she had France’s Qi Xuefei struggling to match up through their 25-minute encounter. Tai, who beat Qi 21-10, 21-13, had a rough start to the Tokyo Olympics, taking longer to fend off two hugely inferior opponents earlier in the Games. The 27-year-old has a history of slipping up at the Olympics, despite performing exceptionally in other competitions. Tai, who became world No. 1 in 2016, has won the All England Open title three times and was a gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games. “This is the first time I