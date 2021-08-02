Taiwan’s Huang Hsiao-wen yesterday defeated Nina Radovanovic of Serbia in their women’s flyweight (48-51kg) quarter-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics, securing a place on the podium.
Huang, a first-time Olympian, was the unanimous winner with a 5-0 decision.
In the opening round, Huang threw several effective punches against Radovanovic for a combined score of 49-46 from the five judges. The 23-year-old then swept the second and third rounds with scores of 10-9 from each judge to advance to the semi-finals.
Photo: EPA-EFE
After yesterday’s bout, Huang shed tears of joy, saying that she felt she had done a great job and was happy to have won a medal for Team Taiwan.
Even if she loses the semi-final bout on Wednesday, Huang is certain to secure a bronze medal.
The boxing rules for the Olympic Games state that the gold and silver medals go to the two finalists, while a bronze is awarded to each of the other two boxers competing in the semi-finals.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Individual medals are awarded in each weight category.
Huang, who is 176cm tall, has had difficulty keeping her weight between 48kg and 51kg, she said, adding that she is only allowed to have normal amounts of food after she achieves certain goals during training.
However, her coach, Liu Tsung-tai, said that Huang’s height gave her an advantage in the fight against Radovanovic yesterday.
Huang next faces Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-finals on Wednesday.
For Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, there were no chances left: Either beat the world’s top-ranked men’s doubles badminton team from Indonesia for the first time or see their Olympic hopes dashed in the preliminary round. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo answered the challenge, edging past Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their final Group A match 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 to qualify for the final eight knockout round. “We finally made it,” Lee wrote on Facebook after beating the Indonesian duo. However, he said that the competition still had a long way to go. “We’re happy not only because
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
‘BOSS CHARACTER’: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin said they had ‘crawled out of hell’ and have nothing to lose in a match against the world’s No. 2 pairing Badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin made history in Tokyo yesterday by becoming the first Taiwanese shuttlers to advance to an Olympics semi-final after they edged their Japanese rivals in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo defeated Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-16, 21-19 in 44 minutes at the Musashino Forest Plaza. By reaching the final four, the pair have recorded Taiwan’s best ever showing in Olympic badminton, surpassing a quarter-finals finish by Lee Sheng-mu and Fang Chieh-min in the men’s doubles at the London Games in 2012. After clinching the hard-earned victory, Lee dropped to
Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying yesterday tried to coast through her second group match at the Olympic Games, but got a bit of a scare against a Vietnamese ranked 49th in the world before righting the ship and prevailing. World No. 1 Tai defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-11 in her second match in Group P, moving her one win away from a spot in the women’s singles quarter-finals. Playing somewhat nonchalantly at the start of the match, Tai could not shake off the consistent Vietnamese, making several unforced errors. Down 16-14 and in danger of letting the first game get away, Tai