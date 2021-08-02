Flyweight Huang to fight in semis

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Huang Hsiao-wen yesterday defeated Nina Radovanovic of Serbia in their women’s flyweight (48-51kg) quarter-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics, securing a place on the podium.

Huang, a first-time Olympian, was the unanimous winner with a 5-0 decision.

In the opening round, Huang threw several effective punches against Radovanovic for a combined score of 49-46 from the five judges. The 23-year-old then swept the second and third rounds with scores of 10-9 from each judge to advance to the semi-finals.

Serbia’s Nina Radovanovic, left, competes against Taiwan’s Huang Hsiao-wen in the Summer Olympics women’s flyweight (48-51kg) boxing quarter-final at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

After yesterday’s bout, Huang shed tears of joy, saying that she felt she had done a great job and was happy to have won a medal for Team Taiwan.

Even if she loses the semi-final bout on Wednesday, Huang is certain to secure a bronze medal.

The boxing rules for the Olympic Games state that the gold and silver medals go to the two finalists, while a bronze is awarded to each of the other two boxers competing in the semi-finals.

Taiwan’s Huang Hsiao-wen reacts after defeating Nina Radovanovic of Serbia in the Summer Olympics women’s flyweight (48-51kg) boxing quarter-final at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Individual medals are awarded in each weight category.

Huang, who is 176cm tall, has had difficulty keeping her weight between 48kg and 51kg, she said, adding that she is only allowed to have normal amounts of food after she achieves certain goals during training.

However, her coach, Liu Tsung-tai, said that Huang’s height gave her an advantage in the fight against Radovanovic yesterday.

Huang next faces Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-finals on Wednesday.