Pau Gasol is at the end of what has been an extraordinary playing career. He has won multiple championships in Spain, multiple championships in the NBA, a World Cup title, three Olympic medals.
He has nothing left to prove.
The question is: Why is he at the Tokyo Olympics?
The answer: The 41-year-old is going out on his terms.
A stress fracture in his left foot required surgery, derailed the end of his NBA career and had him seriously contemplating retirement until he got back on the court with Barcelona Basquet this past season and help that club win the Liga ACB title. And now, one final Olympic run.
“I love the game,” Gasol said. “I wanted to finish my career playing. I had such an incredible, extraordinary career that I didn’t want the injury to finish it for me.”
“And it was it was a very difficult and challenging injury,” he said. “So, I set myself this goal to get back on the floor and potentially play the Olympics again with my national team — and I worked my butt off to do it.”
Spain (2-0) face Slovenia (2-0) today for top spot in Group C. Both teams have already clinched quarter-finals berths.
Gasol is playing meaningful minutes for Spain, averaging nine points and six rebounds on 62 percent shooting in his side’s first two contests at the Olympics.
“I’m very happy for him,” said Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol’s younger brother and fellow NBA and Spain national team veteran. “I’m proud of him. He didn’t have to do this. He’s made everything you can do as a professional athlete. He’s a role model in every level that you can be, as a human being and as an athlete.”
If not for the COVID-19 postponement, Pau Gasol would not be in Tokyo.
His foot was not ready a year ago. He needed more time to continue recovery from surgery and that, combined with the isolation that the pandemic required, only made a tough task more difficult.
However, he found his way back to Barcelona and wound up playing a big role in their title run.
“I had to be really disciplined and kind of create my own routine and regimen, but with the support of people and creating a team back in the US, I had support,” Pau Gasol said. “Obviously, I can’t do it on my own, so it was challenging because the doctors weren’t giving me a lot of hope on different occasions, but I kept fighting. I kept believing that it was going to work out. And it worked.”
In results from the men’s competition yesterday, France ended Iran’s chances of advancing with a 79-62 win at the Saitama Super Arena.
Also in Group A, the US were to play the Czech Republic at about press time last night, with the winner guaranteed a quarter-final spot alongside France, but the loser reliant on results in other groups.
In Group B, Italy beat Nigeria 80-71 and Australia downed Germany 89-76, with the winners clinching quarter-finals berths.
For Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, there were no chances left: Either beat the world’s top-ranked men’s doubles badminton team from Indonesia for the first time or see their Olympic hopes dashed in the preliminary round. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo answered the challenge, edging past Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their final Group A match 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 to qualify for the final eight knockout round. “We finally made it,” Lee wrote on Facebook after beating the Indonesian duo. However, he said that the competition still had a long way to go. “We’re happy not only because
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying yesterday tried to coast through her second group match at the Olympic Games, but got a bit of a scare against a Vietnamese ranked 49th in the world before righting the ship and prevailing. World No. 1 Tai defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-11 in her second match in Group P, moving her one win away from a spot in the women’s singles quarter-finals. Playing somewhat nonchalantly at the start of the match, Tai could not shake off the consistent Vietnamese, making several unforced errors. Down 16-14 and in danger of letting the first game get away, Tai
‘BOSS CHARACTER’: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin said they had ‘crawled out of hell’ and have nothing to lose in a match against the world’s No. 2 pairing Badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin made history in Tokyo yesterday by becoming the first Taiwanese shuttlers to advance to an Olympics semi-final after they edged their Japanese rivals in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo defeated Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-16, 21-19 in 44 minutes at the Musashino Forest Plaza. By reaching the final four, the pair have recorded Taiwan’s best ever showing in Olympic badminton, surpassing a quarter-finals finish by Lee Sheng-mu and Fang Chieh-min in the men’s doubles at the London Games in 2012. After clinching the hard-earned victory, Lee dropped to