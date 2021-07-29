For Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun, winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday should have been the pinnacle of a storied career, and yet she felt a mixed bag of emotions.
Relief that she had finally chased down an Olympic gold medal at her third Summer Games, regret that she had not managed to break her own world record and a growing resolve to compete in Paris in 2024 to achieve what she said would be a “perfect score.”
With Kuo’s closest rivals in her weight class either sidelined by injury, COVID-19 concerns or strategic decisions, the event was as much a coronation as a competition.
Photo: Reuters
Her first attempt in the snatch at 100kg came after the rest of the field had exhausted their lifts, and when Kuo successfully hoisted 125kg in her first attempt in the clean and jerk, the gold was hers.
Her second attempt of 133kg was also a success, but she failed in her final attempt at 141kg to break her world record of 140kg, set at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.
Speaking after the competition, Kuo said her Olympic gold had “completed the last piece in the jigsaw puzzle.”
“I was extremely overwhelmed in the moment, even though I felt like I did not meet my own standards,” she said.
Entering the Olympics, Kuo said, the first order of business was to get the gold, but she also wanted to achieve her personal best and her inability to do so is bothering her, to the point that she now wants to compete in Paris in 2024.
“When I did not make [that third lift of 141kg], I thought to myself: ‘No, I have to have a perfect score,’” she said.
As Kuo was accepting her medal in Tokyo, her family members were celebrating back home, in Taitung County.
Crammed in the living room in front of the television, they held homemade placards and wore matching blue T-shirts with the word “Kuo” printed on them.
After Kuo secured the gold, her uncle leaped into the air and rushed outside to set off firecrackers.
“We’ve waited for this moment for 10 years, and it is finally here,” he said.
Kuo’s mother said she felt immensely proud, and she thanked everyone for their support of her daughter.
Asked if she felt regret that Kuo did not manage to break her own record, she said that all that mattered was that her daughter was safe.
For Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, there were no chances left: Either beat the world's top-ranked men's doubles badminton team from Indonesia for the first time or see their Olympic hopes dashed in the preliminary round. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo answered the challenge, edging past Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their final Group A match 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 to qualify for the final eight knockout round. "We finally made it," Lee wrote on Facebook after beating the Indonesian duo. However, he said that the competition still had a long way to go.
Naohisa Takato yesterday won Japan's first gold medal at their home Olympics, beating Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei in the men's under-60kg judo final. Yang's second-place finish is Taiwan's first medal in Tokyo and the nation's first-ever medal in an Olympics judo competition. Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi beat Japan's Funa Tonaki in the women's under-48kg final less than an hour before Takato made sure that his team would not have a double heartbreak on the opening day of competition in its beloved homegrown martial art.
Four key men's doubles pairings — dubbed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as "the group of death" — are to take over two courts side-by-side today just after midday in Tokyo, in matches that already have the badminton world abuzz. What is formally known as Group A pits pairings from Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Britain against one another — the former three ranked in the top 10. Taiwanese pairing Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin are set to challenge Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India, while world No. 1 duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia are to
Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying yesterday tried to coast through her second group match at the Olympic Games, but got a bit of a scare against a Vietnamese ranked 49th in the world before righting the ship and prevailing. World No. 1 Tai defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-11 in her second match in Group P, moving her one win away from a spot in the women's singles quarter-finals. Playing somewhat nonchalantly at the start of the match, Tai could not shake off the consistent Vietnamese, making several unforced errors.