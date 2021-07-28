The morning after capturing a bronze medal in the mixed doubles, Taiwanese table tennis stars Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching met different fates in their opening-round singles matches at the Olympics Games in Tokyo.
Lin, seeded fifth in the men’s singles, was in control throughout his opening-round match and defeated Anton Kaellberg of Sweden 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9 in 42 minutes, never trailing by more than two points.
He won despite getting only about five hours of sleep after his mixed doubles final on Monday night. The 19-year-old got to bed at about 1am and woke up at 6am to prepare for his 9am match.
Photo: Reuters
“Yesterday’s win didn’t change anything. Today was a new start,” he said.
He then took 58 minutes to beat Gustavo Tsuboi of Brazil 11-5, 11-7, 11-2, 9-11, 9-11, 13-11 in the round of 16 in the afternoon.
In his first game against Tsuboi, Lin took a small early lead and gradually widened it in the second half.
Photo: Reuters
In the second game, Lin opened up an early lead of four points, and although Tsuboi managed to even the score 6-6, Lin went on to score three consecutive points to win 11-7.
In the third game, Lin easily defeated Tsuboi 11-2 in just six minutes, which took the Taiwanese player one win away from victory.
Lin lost the next two games 9-11, and Tsuboi jumped to a four-point lead at the beginning of the sixth game, but Lin saved three match points at the end to gain a hard-won 13-11 victory.
While Lin overcame his lack of sleep, Cheng, seeded fourth in the women’s singles, never seemed to shake off the emotions of the previous night against an opponent who was in top form in their round-of-32 match.
Cheng lost in straight games to 26th seed Yu Mengyu of Singapore 11-5, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6 in perhaps less of an upset than the seedings suggested, as Yu began the day with a 10-3 edge over her Taiwanese opponent.
Cheng was aware of that, remembering her last loss against the Singaporean at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.
“Her style of play is probably my kryptonite,” Cheng said after the defeat.
Cheng appeared out of sorts early on, making several unforced errors, and she could not keep up with her opponent, especially on the big points.
Cheng did not blame the previous night’s match for her defeat, but admitted she was not at her best.
“I wasn’t able to carry yesterday’s rhythm into today’s game,” she said.
However, her opponent said the bronze medal match played into the result.
“I had a day to rest yesterday, while Cheng might have used all her energy on mixed doubles,” Yu was quoted as saying by Channel News Asia.
In women’s singles, three-time Taiwanese Olympian Chen Szu-yu defeated Lily Zhang of the US in four straight games, propelling her into the round of 16.
Chen, ranked No. 26 in the world, bested world No. 31 Zhang 11-8, 11-7, 11-6, 12-10 in 33 minutes at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym.
Chen then faced world No. 3 Sun Yingsha (孫穎莎) of China, but only took 36 minutes to lose 6-11, 12-14, 3-11, 10-12.
In the men’s singles, Taiwan’s Chaung Chih-yuan was ousted by Egypt’s Omar Assar 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 7-11.
Additional reporting by staff reporter
TWO AND TWO: Lin Chen-hao of Taiwan finished seventh in the women’s U-48kg category, winning two bouts before losses the quarter-finals and a repechage match Naohisa Takato yesterday won Japan’s first gold medal at their home Olympics, beating Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s under-60kg judo final. Yang’s second-place finish is Taiwan’s first medal in Tokyo and the nation’s first-ever medal in an Olympics judo competition. Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi beat Japan’s Funa Tonaki in the women’s under-48kg final less than an hour before Takato made sure that his team would not have a double heartbreak on the opening day of competition in its beloved homegrown martial art. Takato won his final three bouts in sudden-death golden score, but he took the final a bit anticlimactically after Yang committed
Four key men’s doubles pairings — dubbed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as “the group of death” — are to take over two courts side-by-side today just after midday in Tokyo, in matches that already have the badminton world abuzz. What is formally known as Group A pits pairings from Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Britain against one another — the former three ranked in the top 10. Taiwanese pairing Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin are set to challenge Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India, while world No. 1 duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia are to
KEEP ’EM COMING: In her first Olympic appearance, Lo set a high bar, fighting her way to the final bouts, and earning Taiwan its second medal after Yang Yung-wei’s silver Taiwan’s Lo Chia-ling yesterday clinched the nation’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics, grabbing a bronze medal in taekwondo in the women’s 57kg class. Nineteen-year-old Lo beat Niger’s Tekiath Ben Yessouf 10-6 at Tokyo’s Makuhari Messe convention center. Lo, who is making her first appearance in the Olympic Games, worked her way to the bronze medal contest with an early 20-18 win against South Korea’s Lee Ah-reum in the round of 16, before dropping Canada’s Skylar Park 18-7 in the quarter-final. It was Anastasija Zolotic of the US who denied the former World Taekwondo Junior Championship gold medalist a chance to fight for
Germany yesterday bested Taiwan in the opening round of women’s archery at the Tokyo Olympics, dashing the team’s hopes for a repeat of its bronze-medal-winning performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Taiwan lost 2-6 to Germany, winning only one of their four sets. The Taiwan team of Lei Chien-ying, Lin Chia-en and Tan Ya-ting were considered strong medal contenders after winning the 2019 World Championships by defeating the powerful South Koreans. The trio also represented Taiwan at the 2012 Olympics in London, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals after losing to Russia, who are this year competing under the flag of