World No. 1 Lin Yu-ting’s dreams ended by Filipina

Staff writer, with CNA





The Olympic dreams of Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting yesterday ended when she was defeated by Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines and eliminated from the under-57kg category at the Tokyo Games.

The 25-year-old world No. 1, who was competing in her first Olympics, was stunned by Petecio, a former world champion, in a 2-3 split decision in their round-of-16 bout at the Kokugikan Arena.

After three rounds of a closely contested match with no obvious winner, two of the five judges gave Lin the edge, scoring her 29-28, 29-28, while the other three scored in favor of Petecio, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines, right, lands a punch against Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting in their Olympic Games boxing women’s under-57kg round-of-16 bout at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: Reuters

After the bout, Lin said she was disappointed with the loss, adding that she had failed to adapt and adjust to the strategies of the 29-year-old Filipina.

At 175cm, Lin had a height advantage over Petecio, but the 158cm Philippine veteran found it easy to defend herself.

One of the favorites to bring home a medal from Tokyo, Lin said that she did her best, but was outscored by her opponent.

Taiwan’s Lien Chen-ling, left, competes against Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia in their Olympic Games judo women’s under-57kg round-of-16 match in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AP

Lin claimed Taiwan’s first-ever boxing world title at the Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships in Bulgaria in 2013.

In judo, Taiwanese veteran Lien Chen-ling also made an early exit after losing to Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia in the women’s under-57kg category.

In the round-of-16, Lien remained competitive into the “golden score” overtime period, but the Taiwanese was disqualified after her third penalty.

Taiwan’s Chiang Nien-hsin competes in Olympic Games weightlifting women’s under-55kg group B at the Tokyo International Forum yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Lien is one of three athletes representing Taiwan in the judo competition in Tokyo, the others being Yang Yung-wei, who won a silver medal in the men’s under-60kg category on Saturday, and Lin Chen-hao.

Lien, who finished fifth in the under-57kg category at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has trained in Japan after she moved there in 2008.

The 33-year-old is captain of the Komatsu Women’s Judo Team in Japan and in 2015 became the first Taiwanese judoka to win a Grand Prix gold medal when she topped the under-57kg category in Budapest.

In taekwondo, Taiwan’s Liu Wei-ting was knocked out of the round-of-16 of the men’s under-80kg category by Azerbaijan’s Milad Beigi Harchegani.

In weightlifting, Chiang Nien-hsin of Taiwan finished fourth in Group B of the women’s under-55kg competition after lifting 81kg in the snatch and 95kg in the clean and jerk.