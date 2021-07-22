Japan’s women’s softball team yesterday got the Tokyo Olympics off to a winning start for the hosts, kicking off a pandemic-postponed Games that the WHO says can be “a celebration of hope” even as COVID-19 cases surge.
Japanese and Olympic Games officials have forged ahead with the sports spectacle, despite opposition in the country to hosting more than 11,000 athletes, staff and media — dozens of whom have tested positive for COVID-19.
Spectators have been barred and restrictions have been imposed in and around Tokyo in an effort to minimize health risks between residents and visitors.
Photo: AFP
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the Games should go ahead to demonstrate to the world what can be achieved with the right planning and measures.
‘RAYS OF HOPE’
“May the rays of hope from this land illuminate a new dawn for a healthier, safer and fairer world,” he said, holding aloft an Olympic Games torch as he addressed International Olympic Committee members in the Japanese capital. “It is my sincere hope the Tokyo Games succeed.”
Photo: AP
However, Tedros said that the world is in the early stages of another wave of infections and criticized vaccine discrepancies between countries.
Japan, with about 34 percent of its population having had at least one vaccine dose, has been concerned that the Olympics could become a super-spreader event.
In a recent poll in the Asahi newspaper, 68 percent of respondents expressed doubt about the ability of Olympic organizers to control COVID-19 infections, with 55 percent saying that they were opposed to the Games going ahead.
The Tokyo Games’ official opening ceremony is tomorrow and is expected to be a scaled-down, sobering performance, said Marco Balich, a senior adviser to the Tokyo ceremonies executive producer.
OPENING EVENT
As with the opening ceremony, the women’s softball match between gold-medal contender Japan and Australia was held without spectators amid buzzing cicadas and polite applause from a few hundred staff members at the stadium in Fukushima.
Players standing along the benches under the scorching sun — 30°C by the middle of the game — shouted encouragement to the hitters, giving the game a Little League feel.
The game ended after five innings due to a mercy rule, as a trio of Japanese two-run homers cleared the fence.
Two more softball games as well as the first six women’s soccer matches were also held yesterday.
Tokyo Olympics organizers yesterday disclosed seven more COVID-19 infections among attendees, bringing the total to 75.
Japan Broadcasting Corp reported that a Chilean taekwondo competitor plans to withdraw from the Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID-19.
CASES RISING
Cases have been on the rise in Tokyo and media quoted the government’s main medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, as saying that daily COVID-19 infections in Tokyo might spike to a record 3,000 in the first week of next month, more than double their recent peak.
Underscoring the downsized Games, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would only meet with about 15 world leaders on the sidelines of the Olympics, compared with up to 120 previously.
Tokyo had hoped to replicate some of the successes it had in hosting the 1964 Games, which helped launch Japan onto the international stage.
In other news, the Australian city of Brisbane is to host the Olympic Games in 2032, the country’s third time hosting the games, a statement said.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the Games would “lock in economic growth and social benefits” for years to come.
“We know the impact on Sydney more than two decades ago was transformative,” Morrison said in an e-mailed statement. “We can now expect a repeat for Brisbane and communities across Queensland.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
South Korea’s Olympic committee yesterday removed banners at the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag would be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s
‘BE BETTER’: An impressive performance by Devin Booker, who scored 42 points, was thwarted by the number of turnovers, which the Suns’ coach said crushed them The ball was in the hands of the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul with 35 seconds left in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday and his team needed a bucket to tie or take the lead. The 11-time All-Star would not have wanted it any other way. The point guard did one crossover dribble to shake the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday then immediately did another to try to lose Giannis Antetokounmpo. What happened next was not what the Suns or Paul expected. He fell down. The ball bounced away and so did Phoenix’s chances of taking a commanding lead in the series. Holiday scooped up
ANGER: Red Bull team principal Cristian Horner decried Lewis Hamilton’s driving in the first lap, which ousted Max Verstappen from the race, saying: ‘That’s just dirty driving’ Lewis Hamilton was accused of being “dangerous and disrespectful” in reviving his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday, after a first lap crash left championship leader Max Verstappen complaining that he had been “taken out.” Hamilton said after the race that he would “not be bullied.” Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap, but Verstappen refused to yield. When the two touched wheels, the Red Bull went careening off the track and into the barrier. Hamilton drove on with just a broken