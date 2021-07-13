Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness.
To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag.
Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory committee and a former cricketer, and smiled. It was an eye for the detail that matters most to her, to her Ngarigo ancestry, and to the 500 different Aboriginal peoples who make up Australia.
Photo: EPA-EFE
They include Evonne Goolagong Cawley, a Wiradjuri woman who, exactly 50 years ago, won Wimbledon for the first time and was also the last Australian woman to triumph there in 1980, as well as Cathy Freeman, the Kuku Yalanji woman who in 2000 became the first Aboriginal person to win an individual Olympic gold medal.
Both have publicly expressed their pride in an athlete who, much like themselves, has gone some way to remedying the racial inequality that still exists in this country.
In the US, Australia’s Olympic flag-bearer Patty Mills welled up talking about it after the basketball team’s warm-up win over Argentina.
“Just incredible, amazing,” Mills said. “Forty-one years since the last Australian woman to win Wimbledon, and that was Evonne Goolagong Cawley, and 50 years since her first Wimbledon title, then Ash does it in a dress that’s inspired by her idol in Evonne, during NAIDOC [National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee] Week.”
“These are all things that give you goosebumps when you’re talking about an amazing inspiration for everyone in Australia, especially Indigenous Australians. I even choke up a little bit thinking about it,” she said.
TAIWAN’S HOPE: Kuo Hsing-chun said that at the 2016 Games she was self-conscious and did not maintain focus, but this time she does not want to let everyone down Kuo Hsing-chun believes her biggest rival “is myself” as Taiwan pins its hopes for an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on the record-breaking “goddess of weightlifting.” Taiwan has become a power in women’s weightlifting in the past few years — Hsu Shu-ching won her second gold medal in the 53kg class in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, while Kuo took bronze in the 58kg division to secure two of the nation’s only three medals at those Games. Hsu retired three years ago, leaving the 28-year-old Kuo — dubbed “the goddess of weightlifting” by local media — as Taiwan’s best hope for gold
Forty-five years after Bjorn Borg won the first of his five Wimbledon titles, his teenage son Leo Borg kept the family flag flying in the boys tournament on Monday. Leo Borg, 18, reached the second round with a 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-0 win over 17-year-old Marko Topo of Serbia. Leo Borg fired six aces and 34 winners in his win out on Court Nine. Bjorn Borg won the boys tournament at Wimbledon in 1972 before winning five successive men’s titles from 1976 to 1980. Only one father and son have previously won the boys title at Wimbledon — India’s Ramanathan Krishnan triumphed in 1954,
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The final was to begin shortly after press time last night. Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament. Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina,
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets. Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes. With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka. Hsieh, 35, partnered