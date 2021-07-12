American brawler Dustin Poirier on Saturday overpowered Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, winning their lightweight UFC trilogy fight by a TKO after the Irishman appeared to snap his left leg in the waning moments of the opening round.
The fight was officially ruled as a “doctor’s stoppage” at the end of the first round after a bloodied McGregor swung and missed a punch then stumbled backward, his lower leg grotesquely buckling under him near the edge of the octagon. Poirier then pounced on a helpless McGregor, raining down a series of punches and elbows until McGregor was saved by the bell in front of the capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.
“This guy was saying he was going to murder me and kill me. I am going to leave here in a coffin,” Poirier said. “Murder is something you don’t clown around with. You don’t talk to people like that. I hope this guy gets home safe to his beautiful family.”
Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY
Promoters said afterward that McGregor’s injury was to his lower tibia and that he was expected to undergo surgery yesterday to repair the damage.
The scheduled five-round rubber match was expected to settle the score and complete the trilogy between the former two-weight UFC champ McGregor and his longtime rival Poirier, who looks set to have a shot at an undisputed title and establish himself as one of the sport’s superstars.
There was plenty of bad blood between the two in the lead up to their third fight. McGregor insulted Poirier’s wife in a post on Twitter and told Poirier he was going to leave the ring in a box.
Instead McGregor had to be carted out on a stretcher after doctors stabilized his leg.
“He fractured it on one of the checks at the beginning, then broke it with the punch,” Poirier said. “I felt something. He was kicking me hard. It was probably cracked then on the twist and punch [it broke].”
Poirier said his payback was karma.
“This guy is a dirt bag,” he said. “Sometimes these things happen.”
In an expletive-laden interview inside the octagon as he waited for the stretcher to take him out, McGregor insisted he was winning the fight when the freak accident happened.
“I was boxing his bleeding head off. Kicking his bleeding leg off. This is not over,” said McGregor, who has had just one win in four-and-a-half years.
In 2014, McGregor knocked out Poirier in less than two minutes and Poirier returned the favor in January, demolishing McGregor with a second round KO.
It was the first time a capacity crowd has attended a UFC fight in Nevada since the COVID-19 pandemic. With the US lifting restrictions across the country, fans are returning to sporting events.
The first round started with both fighters exchanging kicks and blows, with Poirier getting the better shots in, and it did not take long for McGregor to start bleeding from the mouth.
Poirier landed a vicious left hand, a few more long kicks and then they went to the ground for about two minutes of grappling. Poirier let McGregor stand up and they both threw a punch at the same time, but missed, and that is when McGregor’s leg buckled.
“When I was walking away and he stayed down, I looked down at his shin and I saw the bone. It was disfigured a little bit. I said, ‘Oh man,’” Poirier said.
Promoter Dana White said he hoped there was a fourth Poirier-McGregor fight.
“You can’t have a fight finish that way,” White said.
Poirier had his own take on another fight.
“We are going to fight again whether it’s in the octagon or the sidewalk,” Poirier said.
TAIWAN’S HOPE: Kuo Hsing-chun said that at the 2016 Games she was self-conscious and did not maintain focus, but this time she does not want to let everyone down Kuo Hsing-chun believes her biggest rival “is myself” as Taiwan pins its hopes for an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on the record-breaking “goddess of weightlifting.” Taiwan has become a power in women’s weightlifting in the past few years — Hsu Shu-ching won her second gold medal in the 53kg class in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, while Kuo took bronze in the 58kg division to secure two of the nation’s only three medals at those Games. Hsu retired three years ago, leaving the 28-year-old Kuo — dubbed “the goddess of weightlifting” by local media — as Taiwan’s best hope for gold
Forty-five years after Bjorn Borg won the first of his five Wimbledon titles, his teenage son Leo Borg kept the family flag flying in the boys tournament on Monday. Leo Borg, 18, reached the second round with a 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-0 win over 17-year-old Marko Topo of Serbia. Leo Borg fired six aces and 34 winners in his win out on Court Nine. Bjorn Borg won the boys tournament at Wimbledon in 1972 before winning five successive men’s titles from 1976 to 1980. Only one father and son have previously won the boys title at Wimbledon — India’s Ramanathan Krishnan triumphed in 1954,
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The final was to begin shortly after press time last night. Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament. Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon. They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina,
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets. Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes. With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka. Hsieh, 35, partnered