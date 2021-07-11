Diaz double gives Colombia third at the Copa America

AP, BRASILIA





Colombia beat Peru 3-2 on Friday in the third-place match at the Copa America after striker Luis Diaz scored a pair of goals, one of them assisted by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

The final of the tournament between defending champions Brazil and Argentina is to be played this morning Taiwan time at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Peru opened the scoring in the 28th minute at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, with Yoshimar Yotun beating Colombia’s Vargas with a soft lob following an assist from Christian Cueva.

Colombia’s Luis Diaz controls the ball during their Copa America third-place playoff against Peru at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Colombia equalized in the 49th minute after a free-kick taken by Juan Guillermo Cuadrado went through the middle of the Peru wall and past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Colombia took the lead in the 66th minute after Vargas kicked the ball above opposite defenders to find Diaz face to face with Gallese.

The striker calmly hit it with his right foot to make it 2-1.

Peru striker Gianluca Lapadula leveled once again in the 82nd minute with a header after a corner.

Diaz scored again in added-time with a shot from outside the box.

The ball deflected on a Peru defender and beat Gallese.