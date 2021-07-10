Devin Booker on Thursday scored 31 points, while Chris Paul added 23 to spark Phoenix over Milwaukee 118-108 and give the Suns a commanding lead in the NBA Finals.
Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges scored a playoff career-high 27 points for the Suns, who seized a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series, which shifts to Milwaukee tomorrow for Game 3.
“It’s a 0-0 mindset for us,” Booker said. “It’s a Game 7 mentality for us. Every game is a Game 7 for us. It gets rowdy up there, but we’ll be ready for it.”
Photo: AFP
Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points and added 12 rebounds, but the Bucks could not offer the 26-year-old Greek forward enough support as they went down 0-2, the same deficit they overcame to beat the Brooklyn Nets in the second round.
“We’ve just got to keep staying aggressive,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve been here before. We know what the deal is. We’ve got to enjoy the game. It’s hard when we’re losing, but we’re going to figure it out.”
The Suns are seeking their first NBA crown, while the Bucks are trying to capture their first title in 50 years.
“We’ve got to just keep making it tough on them,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ve got to look at the film and keep working to get better against this group.”
Booker delivered his eighth 30-point game of the playoffs, while Paul, in his first NBA Finals at 36, added eight assists.
Deandre Ayton added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns, while Jae Crowder had 11 points and 10 rebounds, but the surprise effort came from Bridges, who hit eight of 15 from the floor and eight of eight from the free-throw line.
“We need that,” Booker said. “It takes a lot of pressure off everybody once we get it going on the offensive end.”
Phoenix outscored Milwaukee 15-4 over the final 4 minutes, 40 seconds of the second quarter to seize a 56-45 halftime lead.
The Suns, without a prior playoff loss after seizing a 10-point lead, let the Bucks shoot only 35.8 percent in the first half.
Antetokounmpo scored 20 points in the third quarter, the most by any player in an NBA Finals quarter in 25 years, but the Suns still led 88-78 entering the fourth.
The Bucks closed within 93-88, but an Ayton layup and back-to-back three-pointers by Booker gave the Suns a 101-88 edge with 7:18 remaining.
Milwaukee answered with a 7-0 run, Jrue Holiday scoring five of his 17 in the spurt to pull the Bucks within 103-97 with 5:15 to play.
Paul responded with a three-pointer and assisted on a Bridges’ layup, boosting the Suns’ lead to 108-97, and the Bucks came no closer than eight points after that.
“We had a 10-point lead and we just wanted to hold that,” Booker said. “We knew they would come out desperate. We defended well and made some shots at the end.”
That lifted the Suns, who went 20 of 40 from three-point range, two wins from their first title, but they are not thinking that way.
“We have to approach every game with a level of desperation,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We can’t look at the series numbers. Our mentality is play every game as if we’re coming off a loss.”
The Suns lost Torrey Craig to a leg injury at the end of the third quarter just a day after losing Croatian forward Dario Saric with a torn knee ligament.
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo, who missed two games with a hyperextended knee before returning in the opener, scared the Bucks when he fell to the court in the second and third quarters, but he rose and continued each time.
“Just a cramp,” he said. “I don’t think it was connected to my knee.”
The Bucks, who surrendered 25 points at the free-throw line in the opener, went almost 16 minutes before being whistled for their first foul.
Milwaukee drove inside repeatedly, outscoring the Suns 20-0 in the paint, while Phoenix went eight of 14 from three-point range in a first quarter that ended with the Bucks up 29-26.
The Suns matched their first-game total of 11 three-pointers by halftime.
Forty-five years after Bjorn Borg won the first of his five Wimbledon titles, his teenage son Leo Borg kept the family flag flying in the boys tournament on Monday. Leo Borg, 18, reached the second round with a 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-0 win over 17-year-old Marko Topo of Serbia. Leo Borg fired six aces and 34 winners in his win out on Court Nine. Bjorn Borg won the boys tournament at Wimbledon in 1972 before winning five successive men’s titles from 1976 to 1980. Only one father and son have previously won the boys title at Wimbledon — India’s Ramanathan Krishnan triumphed in 1954,
TAIWAN’S HOPE: Kuo Hsing-chun said that at the 2016 Games she was self-conscious and did not maintain focus, but this time she does not want to let everyone down Kuo Hsing-chun believes her biggest rival “is myself” as Taiwan pins its hopes for an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on the record-breaking “goddess of weightlifting.” Taiwan has become a power in women’s weightlifting in the past few years — Hsu Shu-ching won her second gold medal in the 53kg class in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, while Kuo took bronze in the 58kg division to secure two of the nation’s only three medals at those Games. Hsu retired three years ago, leaving the 28-year-old Kuo — dubbed “the goddess of weightlifting” by local media — as Taiwan’s best hope for gold
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, after routing their opponents in straight sets. Seeded third in the tournament, the pair defeated the unseeded Nina Stojanovic and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-3 in a match that lasted just 1 hour and 14 minutes. With the win, Hsieh and Mertens move on to the semi-finals to face fifth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan, who advanced after pulling off a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 victory against the 16th-ranked Czech duo of Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka. Hsieh, 35, partnered
WIMBLEDON: Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching next face Harriet Dart and Heather Watson, while Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens face Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching, as well as Hsieh Su-wei, eased past their opponents on Saturday to advance to the last 16 at Wimbledon. The seventh-seeded Chan sisters ousted the pairing of Elixane Lechemia of France and Ingrid Neel of the US 6-4, 6-1 in 73 minutes. They kept an early 3-2 lead in the first set after breaking their opponents’ serve, when the match had to be suspended due to rain. After the game resumed, they managed to secure a break point and finished the set 6-4. The pairing overwhelmed their opponents in the second set, breaking three of their