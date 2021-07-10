England’s Mahmood glad of ‘out of the blue’ recall

AFP, CARDIFF





Saqib Mahmood on Thursday reflected on an “out of the blue” England recall after a whirlwind 48 hours for the Lancashire fast bowler ended with him named Player of the Match following an emphatic victory over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Cardiff, Wales.

Mahmood had not played international cricket since September last year, but a COVID-19 outbreak forced England into hastily naming an entirely new squad for the three-match series with Pakistan and he responded with 4-42 in a commanding nine-wicket win.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fairy-tale start, trapping Imam-ul-Haq leg before wicket with the first ball of the game and, two deliveries later, dismissing Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam for another duck.

England’s Saqib Mahmood, front, celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Babar Azam for a duck in the first one-day international in Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Pakistan never recovered and were bowled out for just 141 with more than 14 overs to spare in their innings.

England’s “C team” then cruised to victory on the back of unbeaten half-centuries from Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley — one of five players in the world champions’ makeshift team making a one-day international debut.

“I got the call on Tuesday, it was completely out of the blue,” Mahmood told reporters. “I woke up with a missed call off Spoons [England head coach Chris Silverwood] and a message saying: ‘Text me when you see this.’ I started the morning in Manchester and ended up in Cardiff. I guess the fact it all happened so quickly and there was less time to train was better than obsessing over your skills a little bit.”

Stand-in England captain Ben Stokes, himself rushed back from a finger operation to lead the side, had urged one of the more unlikely England teams to believe in their own abilities — a point that resonated strongly with Mahmood.

“The message we’ve had was something Stokesy reiterated last night after training, that, yes, it is weird circumstances, but at this given time everyone here deserves their place,” Mahmood said. “Everyone here is the best player for the position they’re in. I always thrive in whatever team I play for when I’ve got that extra responsibility. Speaking to Stokesy, I knew he wanted me to take the new ball and when we were out there, he brought me on when we needed wickets. I’m just glad I was able to back it up and make the most of that responsibility.”

Although the most experienced member of England’s team, World Cup-winner Stokes gave himself just the one over and did not have to bat.

“Something like today is a massive boost, but we do need to keep in mind that we weren’t put under any pressure and I’ve got no doubt that we will at some point,” Stokes said.

Pakistan went into the match having had to make do with a rain-marred intra-squad game, rather than tour fixtures.

“We lost early wickets and that’s why we didn’t go to a big total, but credit to the England bowlers,” Azam said. “We are looking forward to [the second match at] Lord’s [today] and we’ll try our level best.”

ZIMBABWE V BANGLADESH

AFP, HARARE

Zimbabwe yesterday scored only 35 runs off 29 overs and lost three wickets during the second session of the third day of a one-off Test against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club.

Having reached a promising 209-2 by lunch, the home batsmen then came off second-best to the visitors’ bowlers and Zimbabwe crept to 244-5 at tea.

The home side trailed by 224 runs against Bangladesh, who posted 468 in their first innings, with Mahmudullah Riyad (150 not out) and Liton Das (95) posting Test bests.

Entering the third and final session of the day, Zimbabwe needed 25 more runs to prevent Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque having the option of enforcing the follow-on.

Zimbabwe opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano was at the crease having crafted a patient 82 off 282 balls, including nine fours, in warm midwinter conditions.

Kaitano was partnered by Regis Chakabva, who exercised extreme caution as he contributed 10 runs off 32 deliveries.

Shakib al Hasan inflicted most second-session damage for Bangladesh, taking the wickets of debutant Dion Myers (27) and Timycen Marumo for a duck.

A Myers sweep was caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz at fine-leg and Marumo was trapped leg before wicket having failed to score off 17 balls.

Taskin Ahmed claimed the other second-session wicket, ending a run-less five-ball stay at the crease by Roy Kaia.