England return to Wembley two wins from a first UEFA European Championship title after recording their biggest-ever victory at the tournament with a 4-0 demolition of Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome.
Having successfully negotiated a trip to the Stadio Olimpico with a flourish, Gareth Southgate’s team is to have the support of about 60,000 fans when they take on Denmark for a place in the final on Wednesday.
Three years on from a bitter FIFA World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia, England have the chance to move on from that disappointment and end a long wait for silverware.
Photo: AFP
With the remainder of the competition to be played in London and COVID-19 restrictions severely limiting traveling fans, they are unlikely to get a better opportunity of adding to the 1966 World Cup win.
“Teams have to go on a bit of a journey and they have to go through some pain sometimes to progress,” Southgate said. “We’ve had some great nights over the last four years, but we’ve also had some painful ones and that’s definitely helped us prepare for another tournament.”
Unlike in Russia, where Harry Kane’s hot start soon became a distant memory as England entered the knockout phase, the Tottenham striker looks to have rediscovered his form at the perfect moment.
“To come here, prepare differently, play in a historic stadium on a night that was beautiful for football with the weather inspired the players,” Southgate said. “They gave a fantastic performance — not only the players who started, but the players who came into the game.”
“The recognition in moments like tonight was that we didn’t want to take a backwards step. We really wanted to grasp an opportunity. I thought the players were decisive and ruthless all night,” he added.
England matched their four-goal total output from their four previous games in just 90 minutes, as they ripped apart a vulnerable Ukraine backline.
Jadon Sancho looked sharp on his first start of Euro 2020, with Raheem Sterling again impressing, and Mason Mount showed no sign of rust after missing the past two games after being forced to quarantine.
Such was the dominance of England’s display that Jack Grealish, who played a vital role coming off the bench in the victory over Germany, was kept in reserve, along with Phil Foden.
“We are on the right track for sure, but we haven’t done nothing yet,” Kane said. “We have got a massive semi-final to look forward to now at Wembley.”
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. “I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I’m enjoying watching other people,” Williams said. “It used to be about me. Now, I’m looking at everybody else having a good
The NHL on Wedneday named 19-year-old content creator and social media influencer Josh Richards as special adviser, with the aim of expanding its fan base. Richards, a Toronto native and avid Maple Leafs fan, is to attend NHL marquee events and assist in “fan development efforts for the next generation,” the league said in a news release. “I want to thank the National Hockey League for giving me an opportunity to share my love of hockey with a whole new generation of fans,” Richards said. “I have always wanted to use my platform to educate and inspire, and I look forward to