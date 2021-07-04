Tokyo Olympics: Polish speed climber thankful for dog while training

Reuters





Aleksandra Miroslaw is feeling the weight of expectation as the only Polish climber to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, but her preparations have been near faultless thanks to her puppy.

Miroslaw, who won her two world titles in speed climbing, is not alone in her quest for an Olympic gold medal — Loki makes sure her concentration levels never dip during training sessions, always keeping her on her toes.

“He is a little disruptor. He forces me to focus more on the training and learn how to switch off my mind from distractions,” Miroslaw told reporters. “This may bring positive results during competitions, but generally, it is just fun.”

Polish speed climber Aleksandra Miroslaw trains as her dog, Loki, plays in Lublin, Poland, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Sport climbing is to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo in a unique format where 20 male and 20 female athletes compete over three disciplines — speed, lead and bouldering — will be judged on their combined scores.

Miroslaw said she had hoped someone else would qualify from her country, but was still excited to take the plane to Japan as “a one-person climbing team.”

“I am very proud, but at the same time I feel it is a huge responsibility because all the focus is on me, my start, my training,” she said.

Polish speed climber Aleksandra Miroslaw trains in Lublin, Poland, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

However, “I am very happy that I have succeeded and I am going for the Games,” she said.

“I always go for competitions with a smile on my face thinking I will show what I have done, what I have achieved. I truly love the stress, it doesn’t paralyze me, it mobilizes me and it is there that I feel like a fish in water,” she said.