Aleksandra Miroslaw is feeling the weight of expectation as the only Polish climber to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, but her preparations have been near faultless thanks to her puppy.
Miroslaw, who won her two world titles in speed climbing, is not alone in her quest for an Olympic gold medal — Loki makes sure her concentration levels never dip during training sessions, always keeping her on her toes.
“He is a little disruptor. He forces me to focus more on the training and learn how to switch off my mind from distractions,” Miroslaw told reporters. “This may bring positive results during competitions, but generally, it is just fun.”
Photo: Reuters
Sport climbing is to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo in a unique format where 20 male and 20 female athletes compete over three disciplines — speed, lead and bouldering — will be judged on their combined scores.
Miroslaw said she had hoped someone else would qualify from her country, but was still excited to take the plane to Japan as “a one-person climbing team.”
“I am very proud, but at the same time I feel it is a huge responsibility because all the focus is on me, my start, my training,” she said.
Photo: Reuters
However, “I am very happy that I have succeeded and I am going for the Games,” she said.
“I always go for competitions with a smile on my face thinking I will show what I have done, what I have achieved. I truly love the stress, it doesn’t paralyze me, it mobilizes me and it is there that I feel like a fish in water,” she said.
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. “I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I’m enjoying watching other people,” Williams said. “It used to be about me. Now, I’m looking at everybody else having a good