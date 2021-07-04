Defending Copa America champions Brazil on Friday defended strongly with 10 men to advance to the semi-finals with a 1-0 win against Chile.
Substitute Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the match only seconds before Gabriel Jesus was sent off early in the second half.
Paqueta’s winner to the left corner of Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in the 46th minute gave Brazil fans some hope that the Selecao would ease into the next stage, but only two minutes later, Jesus was sent off after hitting Chile’s Eugenio Mena with a flying kick.
Photo: Reuters
Neymar and Brazil coach Tite said after the match that Jesus did not see Mena and accidentally kicked him as he tried to recover possession in the midfield.
Brazil worked so hard defensively that Chile had fewer shots on goal after Jesus was sent off than during the time he played; two against three.
“Defending well is a characteristic of ours,” Brazil’s Thiago Silva said. “Regardless of what we did today we concede few goals. Ever down to 10 we created clear opportunities. I am very proud of this team, for its fighting spirit.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal blamed the Argentine referee for his side’s elimination.
“We’re very sad, we deserved a lot more,” Vidal said. “In a game like this, you need a referee who wears the trousers, who is fair and who doesn’t want to be the match clown.”
“We just lacked that goal. If there’s a referee that won’t let you play, that stops the game all the time, and he thinks he is the star of the show, then it’s very difficult, but we were beaten by the favorites, the team playing at home,” Vidal said. “At least we will leave with our heads held high.”
Photo: AFP
Peru advanced to the semi-finals after beating Paraguay on penalties 4-3, with the score 3-3 in regular time.
Brazil and Peru played the previous Copa America final in 2019, with the hosts winning 3-1. Jesus was also sent off in that match at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Today’s encounter is to be at the same Nilton Santos Stadium where Brazil beat Chile.
The hard-fought match at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania included red cards to key players of both teams and two goals by Italian-born Gianluca Lapadula for Peru.
The decisive moment in the quarter-final came after Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese stopped Alberto Espinola in the shootout.
Miguel Trauco converted his shot to put Peru back in contention.
Daniel Martinez and Braian Samudio had also missed for Paraguay. Santiago Ormeno and Christian Cueva were stopped by Paraguay’s Antony Silva.
“This was an amazing match,” Lapadula said after the shootout, in which he converted from the spot.
“We can’t choose adversaries, we have to think we are in the semi-final. Now we have to work to get there well,” he said.
Additional reporting by Reuters
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. “I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I’m enjoying watching other people,” Williams said. “It used to be about me. Now, I’m looking at everybody else having a good