Switzerland on Monday defeated world champions France 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 of the UEFA Euro 2020 as Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive spot-kick in the shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw in Bucharest.
Mario Gavranovic equalized in the 90th minute as Switzerland came from two goals down before Yann Sommer saved Mbappe’s penalty to book Switzerland a quarter-final clash against Spain.
“It was an incredible evening. I am so proud of the team,” goalkeeper Sommer said. “At 3-1 nobody believed in us anymore, but before the match we said we’ll fight until the end whatever happens.”
Photo: AFP
Haris Seferovic had given coach Vladimir Petkovic’s Switzerland a shock lead 15 minutes into the game, but Ricardo Rodriguez’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Hugo Lloris early in the second half.
Karim Benzema, recalled to the France squad for the tournament after a five-and-a-half-year international exile, then struck a quick-fire double to put the Euro 2016 finalists back on track.
Paul Pogba’s sensational curling effort made it 3-1, but Switzerland forced extra time as Seferovic grabbed his second of the game before Gavranovic leveled in the final minute.
Photo: AFP
Switzerland converted all five of their penalties before Sommer dived to his right to turn away Mbappe’s kick, as Switzerland won a major tournament knockout tie for first time in 83 years.
“The two goals came very quickly after the missed penalty. For normal players it’s almost impossible to come back from, but today we were a great team and everyone gave it everything,” Petkovic said.
Lloris conceded France paid the price for failing to hold on to their two-goal lead.
“It’s painful, even more so after a penalty shootout where it becomes a lottery,” Lloris said. “The only regret we can have is that at 3-1 we need to manage the match better. We’ve been able to close it out in the past few years.”
Somehow the drama in Bucharest topped that in Copenhagen earlier, when Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored extra-time goals as Spain beat Croatia 5-3 in an epic tie to secure a place in the quarter-finals.
Spain had looked to be cruising into the last eight at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen thanks to goals from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres, which had put coach Luis Enrique’s side 3-1 ahead with 13 minutes remaining in normal time.
However, substitute Mislav Orsic pulled one back following a chaotic goalmouth scramble in the 85th minute and then supplied the cross from which Mario Pasalic headed Croatia level in the second minute of stoppage time to take the match to the additional half-hour.
Spain eventually prevailed — after some scares — in a thrilling contest with a fine finish from under-fire forward Morata and Oyarzabal’s breakaway strike giving Enrique’s side the win their overall play deserved.
Spain had not won a major tournament knockout match since they thrashed Italy in the UEFA Euro 2012 final.
“We suffered a lot. It’s been many tournaments since we last won a knockout-round match and we managed to do it against the World Cup runners-up,” Azpilicueta said.
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
DUBIOUS HONOR: England are the lowest-scoring side to finish top of a group at a European Championship, while Croatia placed second after thrashing Scotland Raheem Sterling scored the only goal on Tuesday as England found an attacking spark to beat the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in London and clinch top spot in Group D at the UEFA Euro 2020. The Manchester City forward, who kept his place alongside Harry Kane in a rejigged attack also featuring Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka, settled fans’ nerves with an early headed goal, which ultimately proved decisive. The result means manager Gareth Southgate’s side finish top of their group with seven points, while Croatia are second with four points. The Czech Republic join them in the last 16
DIPLOMATIC ROW: The European Commission and others protested Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ban on discussing homosexuality in schools and in the media When Hungary qualified for their second consecutive UEFA European Championship after a 30-year absence from major tournaments, fans were overjoyed even though they suspected that their team’s run might be unremarkable against three of the best nations in the sport. However, in the end, they got far more: After a 3-0 loss to Portugal, they took a halftime lead in an eventual draw with World Cup holders France, followed by an electrifying 2-2 draw against Germany on Wednesday, in which they twice took the lead. Each time that Hungary scored they were set for the last 16. Each time that Germany equalized,
Dozens of Uighurs and Tibetans on Wednesday demonstrated outside the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, calling for a boycott of the Winter Games next year in Beijing. On International Olympic Day, protesters from Switzerland, France, Germany and Liechtenstein rallied in Lausanne, which hosts the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “We have gathered here today in Lausanne in front of the Olympic Museum to tell the IOC that we are not okay with Beijing being the 2022 Olympics host nation again,” said Tashi Shitsetsang, president of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe. “Beijing has been the host nation in 2008 and the human rights situation