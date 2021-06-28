Italy on Saturday overcame stubborn Austria 2-1 in extra-time at Wembley to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, as Denmark breezed through by hammering Wales 4-0.
Roberto Mancini’s side, who earned rave reviews after their cruise through the group phase, were made to work hard for their win, and had super subs Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina to thank.
The win means Italy have set a record of 31 matches unbeaten, surpassing the mark set under two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.
Photo: AFP
Italy’s fans gave a rousing rendition of their national anthem, and were the more enterprising team in the first half, but Austria came back strongly after the break and cursed a video assistant referee decision to rule out a goal for Marko Arnautovic 20 minutes into the second half.
Despite multiple attempts on goal from both sides, they were locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes in London.
Chiesa made the crucial breakthrough five minutes into extra-time, and another goal from Pessina gave Italy a two-goal cushion.
There was still time for late drama when Austria’s Sasa Kalajdzic pulled a goal back, but Italy progress and would play the winners of yesterday’s tie between Belgium and holders Portugal.
Mancini, who has rebuilt the Azzurri after their humiliating failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, said his side “deserved” the result.
“In the first half we could have scored a couple of goals and then after the break we dropped off physically,” he told Italy’s public broadcaster RAI.
“We won thanks to the players who came on with the right mindset and resolved the situation. I knew it would be hard, maybe even more so than in the quarter-finals,” he added.
Earlier, Denmark eased into the quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Wales in Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena, thanks to two goals from Kasper Dolberg’s and late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite.
The Danes, carried by a wave of emotion, are the neutrals’ favorites after overcoming the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their opening game.
They would face the Netherlands or Czech Republic in the quarter-finals after winning a knockout tie at the European Championship for the first time since they stunned the continent by winning the tournament in 1992.
Soccer fans today can tune in to cheer on several stars from the Taiwan men’s national team as Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) represent Taiwan at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong. Competing with their Tainan TSG teammates are five national squad members — including midfielder Wu Chun-ching, goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh and defender Chen Wei-chuan — who arrived in Hong Kong last week after concluding Taiwan’s run in Asia’s group stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they had a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Kuwait. Wu — last season’s Most Valuable Player in the Taiwan Football
LACKING HEIGHT: With Indonesia hosting a qualifying tournament for the third-placed teams before the Asia Cup begins, Taiwan have one more opportunity to get a berth The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup. The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday. This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was yesterday selected as the first transgender Olympic athlete after local officials made a groundbreaking call on “a highly sensitive and complex issue.” New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) CEO Kereyn Smith said that the 43-year-old Hubbard — who was born male, but transitioned to female in her 30s — met all of the qualification criteria for transgender athletes. “We acknowledge that gender identity in sport is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play,” Smith said in a statement. “As the New Zealand team, we have a