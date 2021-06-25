Anthony Beauvillier on Wednesday scored 68 seconds into overtime as the New York Islanders forced a winner-take-all showdown for a berth in the Stanley Cup Final by defeating defending champions the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2.
The victory deadlocked the best-of-seven series 3-3 and set up a seventh game today in Tampa, Florida.
The winner next faces either the Montreal Canadiens or the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.
Photo: AFP
Montreal leads that series 3-2 and yesterday hosted Game 6.
Lightning center Brayden Point stretched his playoff scoring streak to nine consecutive games, one shy of the NHL record, on a chip-in backhander from just outside the crease to open the scoring with 3 minutes, 58 seconds to play in the first period.
It was Point’s 14th goal of the playoffs, matching his league-best total from last year’s title run.
The 25-year-old Canadian joined NHL legends Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only players with back-to-back playoff runs of 12 or more goals.
Point also matched the Buffalo Sabres’ Pat LaFontaine from 1992 as the only players to score in each of the first six games of a playoff series.
The Lightning’s Anthony Cirelli, who assisted on Point’s goal, gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 edge 12:36 into the second period on a breakaway goal, firing the puck between the legs of Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov.
New York answered 1:46 later on a backhand goal from Jordan Eberle, which lifted the hosts to 2-1.
Before the Lightning could manage a shot on goal in the third period, the Islanders had netted an equalizer, Scott Mayfield scoring the unassisted goal high into the near upper corner 11:16 into the third period to lift the hosts level at 2-2, setting the stage for overtime and Beauvillier’s winner.
The Lightning are trying to become the first team to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-2017, while Tampa Bay are seeking a third NHL title after 2004 and last year.
Kanako Murata seemed destined to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics as a freestyle wrestler, but that all changed when she saw MMA icon Ronda Rousey fight. “It was then that I knew what I wanted to do and I have never regretted it for a moment since,” said Murata, now a rising star with the Las Vegas-based UFC. First inspired by Japan’s Olympic wrestling queen Saori Yoshida, Murata had by her early 20s emerged as a junior world freestyle wrestling champion. Then came the night in 2015 that Murata saw the explosive American former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey in action, and
LACKING HEIGHT: With Indonesia hosting a qualifying tournament for the third-placed teams before the Asia Cup begins, Taiwan have one more opportunity to get a berth The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup. The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday. This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled
Soccer fans today can tune in to cheer on several stars from the Taiwan men’s national team as Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) represent Taiwan at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong. Competing with their Tainan TSG teammates are five national squad members — including midfielder Wu Chun-ching, goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh and defender Chen Wei-chuan — who arrived in Hong Kong last week after concluding Taiwan’s run in Asia’s group stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they had a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Kuwait. Wu — last season’s Most Valuable Player in the Taiwan Football
‘A LITTLE EUPHORIA’: Germany managed to turn things around before halftime, to stave off a defeat that would have left them at the brink of elimination in Group F Germany on Saturday breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich, despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary. Saturday also saw Spain stumble to a 1-1 draw with Poland in Seville, as the second round of group games at the tournament drew to a close. Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group