Euro 2020 games racking up own-goals at a wild pace

AP, GENEVA, Switzerland





The own-goals at UEFA Euro 2020 are coming at a blistering — and record-breaking — pace.

Two own-goals scored on Wednesday by Slovakia in Spain’s 5-0 victory made it eight so far at the tournament. That is already five more than the tournament record of three set at Euro 2016.

The first Slovakian mishap came when goalkeeper Martin Dubravka pushed a high rebound off the crossbar into his own net.

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, center, scores an own-goal while attempting to clear the ball in their UEFA Euro 2020 match against Spain at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Juraj Kucka then knocked in the final goal of the rout in Seville, Spain.

There had been only nine own-goals scored in 40 years, from Euro 1976 through Euro 2016.

Before this year, there had never been a tournament game with two own-goals, but there have been two in the past week.

Portugal also scored two on Saturday last week, four minutes apart. Defenders Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro gave Germany a 2-1 lead in a match that the Germans ended up winning 4-2.

The scorers of all eight own-goals in the group stage ended up on the losing team, including Germany defender Mats Hummels in France’s 1-0 victory.

This includes three goalkeepers who had varying degrees of luck.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was unlucky that a Slovakian opponent’s shot rebounded off the post and against the back of his arm to go in.

Finland’s Lukas Hradecky was a little clumsy reaching for a ball that bounced back off a post from Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen’s header.

On Wednesday, Dubravka’s error was harder to explain and came minutes after he dived to save a penalty from Alvaro Morata.

When Euro 2016 set the record five years ago it was the first 24-team edition of the tournament. The 51 games was an increase of 20 on the previous 16-team format.