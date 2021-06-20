Hsieh and Mertens advance to semis after rain delay

Staff writer, with AP, BIRMINGHAM, England





Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgium’s Elise Mertens on Friday advanced to the semi-finals at the Birmingham Viking Classic after defeating Naiktha Bains of Britain and Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic.

The top seeds in doubles took down the pair 6-2, 6-4 in a match played after a rain delay.

They were yesterday to face Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Ellen Perez of Australia.

Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic and Naiktha Bains of Britain compete against Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgium’s Elise Mertens during their quarter-final match at the Birmingham Viking Classic at the Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham, England, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Other quarter-final matches at the grass-court tournament were canceled due to rain.

Two Czech players were scheduled to compete yesterday, with eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova facing CoCo Vandeweghe of the US, and Tereza Martincova taking on fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Second-seeded Jabeur was to face Anastasia Potapova of Russia, and third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia was up against local favorite Heather Watson.

Vandeweghe, a former top 10 player, reached two Grand Slam semi-finals in 2017 and twice has been a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon.

She earned her first tour-level, main-draw victory in nearly two years on Monday by beating Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets.