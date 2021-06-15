England on Sunday launched their bid for Euro 2020 glory with a 1-0 win over Croatia, as Denmark’s team doctor confirmed Christian Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest and was “gone” before being resuscitated.
Raheem Sterling scored at a sun-baked Wembley Stadium in London as England won their opening game of a European Championships for the first time at the 10th attempt, but the action on the pitch was overshadowed by the fallout from the shocking events in Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium the previous day.
Inter star Eriksen suddenly collapsed in the 43rd minute of Denmark’s Group B game against Finland, lying motionless as medics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the crowd looked on aghast.
Photo: AFP
The game was temporarily suspended awaiting updates on Eriksen’s health, but resumed later in the evening after reports filtered through that the player was in a stable condition and awake. It ended in a 1-0 win for debutants Finland.
“He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation, and it was cardiac arrest,” Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen told a news conference on Sunday, adding that so far there was no explanation for what happened.
“How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib [defibrillation], so that’s quite fast,” he said.
Players in the Denmark team were given the option to continue the game or postpone the match, but head coach Kasper Hjulmand said he regretted the decision to carry on.
“I honestly don’t think that we should have been on the pitch again,” Hjulmand said.
Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite called the incident “one of the scariest moments of my life.”
“I’m grateful that he’s stable and alive. Right now, that’s all that matters. Hope to see you soon my friend,” Braithwaite wrote on Twitter.
Manchester City’s Sterling scored his first goal at a major tournament as England gained a measure of revenge for their 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia.
The forward’s sharp finish in the second half was enough to send the Wembley crowd home happy.
Sterling grew up in the shadow of Wembley and justified manager Gareth Southgate’s decision to keep faith with him by scoring the only goal just before the hour.
“I always said if I played at Wembley in a major tournament, I’m scoring. I had to score in my back garden and delighted to do that,” Sterling told the BBC.
“I’m so pleased for Raheem, he’s had this hex in the tournaments. I felt he was dangerous all day. Right from the start he looked a threat,” Southgate said.
There were fears before the match that supporters would boo players for taking the knee to protest against racial injustice. There was a smattering of jeers from sections of the 22,500 crowd, but the majority cheered the gesture.
England are playing all three group games at their London home. If they top Group D they will also play there in the round-of-16, while London is also the venue for both semi-finals, as well as the final.
The Netherlands, back at a major tournament for the first time since 2014, defeated Ukraine 3-2 in a thrilling Group C encounter in Amsterdam.
Captain Georginio Wijnaldum put the hosts ahead early in the second half, before Wout Weghorst doubled their advantage.
Ukraine equalized with two quick goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, but a Denzel Dumfries header five minutes from time earned Frank de Boer’s side victory.
North Macedonia lost 3-1 to Austria in Bucharest in their first match in a major tournament as an independent nation, despite an equalizer from 37-year-old captain Goran Pandev.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the tournament for a year, is still proving a major headache.
Portugal defender Joao Cancelo tested positive and is out of Euro 2020, the defending champions announced.
Diogo Dalot has replaced the rightback in the Portugal squad.
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2
OPPORTUNITY: After winning a Symetra Tour title last month, Lee was in position to become the first to follow a Symetra victory with an LPGA Tour win in her next start Taiwan’s Min Lee on Saturday capped a stellar outing by rolling in a 15-foot putt for a birdie on 18 to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Lee birdied three of her final four holes, including the par-five 18th, for a four-under-par 68 and a total of nine-under 207. “I just tried to play my game and tried to be smart on the golf course, because the golf course is very hard,” Lee said. “There are some pin placement that you want to be on the fat side of the green if you miss
Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday hit the longest homer of his major league career in the first inning, and the surging Los Angeles Angels pounded a season-high five homers in an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Ohtani’s 17th homer of the season was a 470-foot (143.25m) shot deep into the outfield bleachers off Kansas City starter Kris Bubic (1-1). Angels manager Joe Maddon, who first arrived at Angel Stadium in 1994 as a coach, had never seen anything like it. “That’s the farthest ball I’ve ever seen hit here,” Maddon said. “I’ve never seen one hit there before... It has an impact
Naomi Osaka on Monday pulled out of next week’s Berlin WTA 500 grasscourt tournament, raising doubts about the four-times Grand Slam champion’s participation at Wimbledon later this month. The decision comes after Japanese world No. 2 Osaka pulled out of the French Open last week on mental health grounds. “We have received notification Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break,” Berlin organizers said in a statement ahead of the event which begins on Monday. Osaka has not revealed when she plans to play next, casting doubt on her participation at Wimbledon, which starts on June