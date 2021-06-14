Taiwan’s Wang Yi-ta on Saturday qualified to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after taking second at the World Karate Federation’s men’s final qualifier in Paris, saying he hopes to clinch a medal at the Games.
The 29-year-old Wang follows Wen Tzu-yun, who last month received a quota allocation to compete in the Games in the women’s karate competition.
After a final series of round-robin matches involving four competitors, Wang, the 2018 Asian Karate Championships runner-up, finished second in men’s kata with four points, following Ariel Torres Gutierrez of the US, who scored six points.
Photo: CNA
Iran’s Abolfazl Shahrjerdi and South Korea’s Park Hee-jun, who both lost to Wang with two points, were the other two qualifiers. Park ended the tournament third, winning the final spot at the Games.
Wang said he was not performing at his best until the semi-final, and had hoped to finish first.
However, overall, he said he had done his best in the competitions and did not regret the results, adding that he hoped to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Wang won a silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia and gold at the 2019 National Games in Taoyuan.
Having become a father last year, Wang said he cherished the little time he had with his family during his training.
“My fatigue from the day actually went away after I saw my wife and child,” he said.
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2
Australia’s three Olympic women marathoners boast a combined age of 118, and the eldest of the group Sinead Diver is adamant that being 44 is not a hindrance. A mother of two, Diver would be making her Olympic debut while fellow mom, Lisa Weightman at 42 would contest her fourth Games. Ellie Pashley at 32 is the baby of the group. They make up the strongest trio Australia has ever sent to the Olympics, with all three in the country’s top-8 of all time. Irish-born Diver, who would become the oldest Australian ever to compete in Olympic athletics, said age was irrelevant. “I find it
IMPROBABLE DEFEAT: The top-seeded duo of Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens fell to Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a wild three-hour match Serena Williams’ latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title ended in the French Open last 16 on Sunday, hours after Roger Federer pulled out of what was possibly his last appearance at Roland Garros, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching also exited. The 39-year-old Williams, still one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles, lost 6-3, 7-5 to Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, while Federer withdrew as a precaution to protect his body for Wimbledon. The American won the last of her three Roland Garros titles in 2015, and has not advanced