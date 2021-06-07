England players are to take a knee at the UEFA Euro 2020 despite fearing an adverse reaction after the anti-racism gesture was booed by their own fans before a warm-up match against Austria.
Fans had been shut out of England matches since 2019 until the 1-0 win against Austria in Middlesbrough, where the pre-match gesture was met by loud booing that was swiftly drowned out by the applause of others.
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who was on the bench for the match on Wednesday last week, said that he was left “confused and disappointed” by the jeering.
“I think I was just happy that the boos got canceled out by the fans cheering in the end, but I don’t think it’s a great situation, especially for us players,” said Phillips, who is black. “The team spoke about it together and we came up with the conclusion that, regardless of what goes on around, we’re still going to participate in the kneeling — and I think that’s a great idea.”
The final warmup match before Euro 2020 — against Romania yesterday — was also being played in the northeast town of Middlesbrough.
“In essence, people are booing their own team,” England manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. “I don’t really understand that. If you don’t agree with the situation, then perhaps you don’t have to applaud or you don’t have to do anything.”
“But to boo your own team is a very strange response in my mind,” Southgate added. “I wanted to gauge that the players were happy to continue. I think there’s an acceptance that this gesture, if you like, is waning in its impact because we’ve been going now for a season.”
Southgate said that he thinks about his players and their journeys when he takes a knee.
“I think those people [who boo] should put themselves in the shoes of those young players and how that must feel,” he said. “If that was their children, if they’re old enough to have children, how would they feel about their kids being in that sort of situation? The most important thing for our players is to know that we are totally united on it. We’re totally committed to supporting each other, supporting the team.”
“We feel more than ever determined to take the knee through this tournament,” Southgate said. “We accept that there might be an adverse reaction and we are just going to ignore that and move forward.”
Amid an unusual silence on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with another victory against Richard Gasquet, but play at Roland Garros was overshadowed by the news that Paris police had detained Russia’s Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match last year. Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles, was detained after an investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October last year over a first-round match last year that saw Sizikova and American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Henry Vom has pushed the national soccer team to practice in incredibly hot conditions in the hopes that they can avenge their 2019 loss to Nepal Taiwan manager Henry Vom has put the national team through their paces over the past few days to adjust to the hot conditions in Kuwait, as they look to even the score against Nepal with a win in their second-round FIFA World Cup qualifier at midnight tonight. The revamped squad is basically composed of the best players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), with Spanish-Taiwanese playmaker Emilio Estevez Tsai the only member of the team who is based overseas. In their remaining three Group B games, Taiwan face Nepal tonight, then take on group leaders Australia on Monday and Kuwait on
Taiwan on Thursday fell to another 2-0 defeat to Nepal in their FIFA World Cup Asia Group B qualifier at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City after a harsh handball decision resulted in them falling behind right at the start of the match, a position from which they could not recover. Nepal were awarded a free-kick in the third minute just outside the penalty area. The delivery into the area bounced off Taiwan defender Cheng Hao, and while the video replay was inconclusive, the South Korean referee awarded a penalty-kick, judging that it was Cheng’s hand that had touched
‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off. “I think now the best