Amateur Ganne basks in glory at US Women’s Open

Reuters, SAN FRANCISCO





New Jersey high-school-student Megha Ganne said that she is relishing the experience of being a fan favorite at the US Women’s Open in San Francisco and vowed to do everything possible to return next year.

The 17-year-old amateur headed into yesterday’s final day tied for third place alongside South Korea’s Lee Jeong-eun, after carding a 72 in the third round to go three-under-par for the tournament and four shots behind leader Lexi Thompson.

Ganne, who became the talk of the tournament after taking a share of the lead on the opening day and receiving encouragement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Twitter, said that engaging with fans was one of the highlights of her tournament.

Megha Ganne waves to the gallery during the third round of the US Women’s Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco on Saturday. Photo: Kyle Terada, USA TODAY

“I wish it wasn’t over so quickly. It’s been so much fun. I can’t wait to go back out there tomorrow... I’m already counting down the hours until I tee off again,” Ganne told reporters. “I’ve always imagined myself engaging with the fans like that because when I was younger and watching events, I knew I would love it when I would see the pros just even look at the crowd or smile or do anything like that. So I really wanted to embody that today and I got a chance to on a few holes, which was nice.”

Ganne, who played in the tournament two years ago as a 15-year-old, said that having people chant her last name felt great.

“I’ve never felt it before, but I know I want to experience that again. So I’m going to do everything in my power to be back next year,” Ganne said, adding that she was delighted to inspire youngsters. “It’s my favorite part of the week... Every small girl I saw out there, I waved to and I couldn’t help but smile. They’re just so adorable and it’s crazy to think they’re here for me and want to watch me play.”