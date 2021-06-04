Conway scores ton on debut at Lord’s

AP, LONDON





Devon Conway on Wednesday became just the sixth player to hit a Test century on debut at Lord’s, with the left-handed opener brilliantly anchoring New Zealand, who faltered against England on day 2 yesterday, slumping to 314-7 at lunch.

The 29-year-old Conway was unbeaten on 179 to maintain the stunning start to his international career in all formats, making an array of shots, leaving well and showing a compact defense to blunt England’s all-seam attack under blue skies at the home of cricket.

By bringing up his hundred with a clip through square-leg for four, the South African-born Conway joined Harry Graham (for Australia in 1893) and Sourav Ganguly (for India in 1996) in being the only non-English batsmen to score a century on Test debut at Lord’s.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway plays a shot to reach his century on the first day of the first Test against England at Lord’s in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Just before stumps on Wednesday, Conway ran for three to surpass Ganguly’s 131, which stood as the highest ever score by a debutant at Lord’s.

He is the 12th New Zealand Test debutant to reach three figures.

Conway has already struck knocks of 126 and 72 in his opening three innings in ODIs — all against Bangladesh in March — and averages 59.12 in 11 Twenty20 innings for New Zealand following his debut in November last year.

“Getting a Test debut, just a chance to play at this level, was not something I have really thought about,” Conway said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities Wellington have given me back home and also the Black Caps now. They have trusted me and given me the opportunity. It’s a very special feeling. I certainly didn’t think about that back in the day when I made that move.”

However, England’s bowlers dominated yesterday’s first session, claiming four wickets, with Mark Wood taking 3-64.

Additional reporting by staff writer