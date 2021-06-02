Barcelona yesterday confirmed that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia would join them on July 1 when his contract with the English Premier League champions expires.
Garcia is to return to his boyhood club on a deal until the end of the 2025-2026 campaign after three years at City, and follows striker Sergio Aguero in making the switch from Manchester to the Camp Nou.
Barca said they had included a 400 million euros (US$489.3 million) buyout clause in the 20-year-old Garcia’s contract.
Photo: AP
The defender was limited to 12 matches in all competitions during the 2020-2021 season due to injuries and illness.
Argentine striker Aguero, who is to officially join Barca on a two-year deal on July 1, said he hoped to play alongside compatriot Lionel Messi, who is godfather to Aguero’s son.
Messi’s contract expires this month and there has been no news of an extension.
“I hope we can play together, but the thing with Leo is that he’ll make decisions with the club,” Aguero told reporters. “I’ve been with him since a kid with the national team, I know him very well, and think he’ll stay here.”
Messi asked to leave Barca last year and was linked with a move to City or Paris Saint Germain but opted to stay for another season.
