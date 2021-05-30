Tatum scores 50 as the Celtics reignite

IDENTICAL SCORES: The Hawks beat the Knicks to take a 2-1 series lead. The Clippers beat the Mavericks and lead that series 2-1, as do the Nets in their series

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Jayson Tatum on Friday busted out of a mini-slump, exploding for 50 points as the Boston Celtics clawed their way back into their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 125-119 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Tatum, who had just 31 points on nine-of-32 shooting in the first two games of the series, shot a blistering 16-of-30 from the floor and drained five three-pointers as the Celtics cut the Nets series lead to 2-1.

Tatum also scored 50 points in a win over the Washington Wizards in a play-in game, making it the second time this month he has put the team on his back for a much-needed post-season win.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin during Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoff series at the Boston Garden on Friday. Photo: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY

“I just tried to be better,” Tatum said. “I had a tough two games, so I tried to redeem myself and do anything I can to win.”

The Celtics’ win over the Nets played out in front of a crowd of 4,700 at the Boston Garden.

“It felt good to finally play a playoff game at TD Garden and it is great being back in front of our fans,” Tatum said.

Marcus Smart scored 22 points, while Tristan Thompson finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

James Harden delivered 41 points and 10 assists, while Kevin Durant finished with 39 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, who were trying to take a 3-0 series lead for the first time since their first-round sweep of the New York Knicks in 2004.

Kyrie Irving was playing in front of Boston fans for the first time since leaving the Celtics under a cloud of controversy after the 2018-2019 season.

He was showered with boos from Celtic faithful every time he touched the ball.

Irving scored just two points in the first half to tie a career low in a playoff game. He finished with 16 points on six-of-17 shooting.

The Celtics led 33-32 at the end of the first and 61-57 at the half, then held on down the stretch as Tatum nailed a clutch pull-up jumper with 40 seconds left to make it 122-115.

“It’s just one of those nights.” Tatum said. “A tough shooting night the first game and I didn’t get to play much the last game because I got poked in the eye.”

His jumper came just 18 seconds after Irving had sunk two free throws to cut the Boston lead to five points.

Tatum joined John Havlicek, Isaiah Thomas, Ray Allen, Sam Jones and Bob Cousy as Celtics with 50 points in a playoff game.

“He was just locked in mentally,” teammate Marcus Smart said. “We’re going up against a juggernaut of a team.”

Elsewhere, Trae Young scored 21 points and had 14 assists as the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 105-94 to grab a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Hawks shot 59 percent from beyond the three-point line and took command with a 22-5 burst to close out the second quarter.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 15 points, John Collins added 14, Clint Capela finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Former Knick Danilo Gallinari sank all four of his three-point attempts to finish with 12 points in the win.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a first-half deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 in Game 3 of their playoff series.

The Mavericks lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.