Italian cyclist Alberto Bettiol on Thursday timed his attack perfectly to win the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia for his first victory in a Grand Tour, while Egan Bernal kept the leader’s pink jersey at the end of the race’s longest leg.
Bettiol of EF Education-Nippo had plenty of time to sit up on his bicycle and repeatedly lift up his hands to encourage the home fans that lined the route to cheer louder as he approached the finish line.
“It means really, really a lot for me, for my team, and for the people that always believe in me,” the 27-year-old said. “It’s a gift that I want to go to my former agent, Mauro Battaglini, that passed away last year, and was like a second father for me, so this victory is for him that for sure he looks on me from the sky.”
Photo: AFP
The 231km route from Rovereto to Stradella was mainly flat, but ended with a series of short climbs through the rolling Pavia winelands.
Remi Cavagna appeared to be heading for the win after attacking on the approach to the fourth category Castana climb and crossing with a 28 second advantage, but Bettiol had set off in pursuit, and he caught and passed the French time trial champion with about 7km remaining.
“The final was really hectic because a lot of guys looked at me, everybody were in my wheel, and I was sure that a strong guy like Remi Cavagna would try something,” Bettiol said. “Fortunately, the final was really, really strong and really, really hard, and I could use my legs ... and in the end I catch him, and I immediately attacked.”
Simone Consonni led the rest of the breakaway across, 17 seconds behind Bettiol, and Nicolas Roche was third.
Bernal crossed the line in the peloton, more than 23 minutes behind.
The 2019 Tour de France champion maintained his lead of 2 minutes, 21 seconds over Damiano Caruso and 3:23 ahead of third-placed Simon Yates.
“You can’t say you are overconfident, because in just one bad day you can lose everything,” Bernal said. “I have a lot of respect for the other guys, and I need to be focused and just try do my best, and that’s it.”
Yesterday’s stage was modified to bypass the climb of the Mottarone after a cable car disaster there killed 14 people on Sunday. The route nevertheless included three categorized climbs on the 166km leg from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera.
The Giro finishes tomorrow in Milan with an individual time trial.
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not