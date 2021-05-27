Koepka’s disdain for DeChambeau shown in leaked footage

The fractious relationship between two of the world’s best golfers, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, appeared to hit an entertaining new low during last weekend’s PGA Championship.

Leaked footage of an unaired Golf Channel interview hit social media on Monday night, and appeared to show the contempt Koepka holds for his rival.

Before the start of the interview, which took place after Friday’s second round at Kiawah Island, Koepka can be seen staring at someone off camera and rolling his eyes. Once he starts answering a question from Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis, DeChambeau walks past and a comment appears to be uttered in Koepka’s direction.

Koepka closes his eyes in frustration, then says: “I fucking ... I lost my train of thought hearing that bullshit. Fucking Christ.”

The interview breaks off and Lewis chuckles before saying: “We’re going to enjoy that in the TV compound.”

Koepka flashes a weary smile and says: “I wouldn’t even care.”

Koepka carded a one-under-par round on Friday and ultimately finished the tournament in second place behind Phil Mickelson. DeChambeau ended the championship nine shots off the pace.

The bad blood between DeChambeau and Koepka goes back several years.

In January 2019, Koepka was one of several golfers to criticize DeChambeau for slow play.

The animosity stepped up last year when DeChambeau, famous for his work in the gym, joked about Koepka’s physique.

“You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!” Koepka wrote on Twitter, along with a photograph of his four major trophies.

DeChambeau had not won a major at the time, but has since won last year’s US Open.