The fractious relationship between two of the world’s best golfers, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, appeared to hit an entertaining new low during last weekend’s PGA Championship.
Leaked footage of an unaired Golf Channel interview hit social media on Monday night, and appeared to show the contempt Koepka holds for his rival.
Before the start of the interview, which took place after Friday’s second round at Kiawah Island, Koepka can be seen staring at someone off camera and rolling his eyes. Once he starts answering a question from Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis, DeChambeau walks past and a comment appears to be uttered in Koepka’s direction.
Photo: AFP
Koepka closes his eyes in frustration, then says: “I fucking ... I lost my train of thought hearing that bullshit. Fucking Christ.”
The interview breaks off and Lewis chuckles before saying: “We’re going to enjoy that in the TV compound.”
Koepka flashes a weary smile and says: “I wouldn’t even care.”
Photo: AP
Koepka carded a one-under-par round on Friday and ultimately finished the tournament in second place behind Phil Mickelson. DeChambeau ended the championship nine shots off the pace.
The bad blood between DeChambeau and Koepka goes back several years.
In January 2019, Koepka was one of several golfers to criticize DeChambeau for slow play.
The animosity stepped up last year when DeChambeau, famous for his work in the gym, joked about Koepka’s physique.
“You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!” Koepka wrote on Twitter, along with a photograph of his four major trophies.
DeChambeau had not won a major at the time, but has since won last year’s US Open.
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not