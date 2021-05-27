Coach Rod Brind’Amour figured the puck would eventually have to bounce the right way for his Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Fittingly, his captain was ready when it did.
Jordan Staal scored off a rebound at 2 minutes, 3 seconds into overtime to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Nashville Predators, pushing Carolina to a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Staal was jostling for position just outside the crease when Brett Pesce fired a shot toward Juuse Saros, who made the stop and poked the puck forward, but Staal batted it out of the air and past Saros into the net.
Photo: AP
Staal gave a yell and immediately skated backward with his arms outstretched until he reached the boards, where his teammates mobbed him in front of a roaring home crowd of 12,000 people.
“Not a whole lot of thoughts going through my mind besides just wanting some bear hugs from the fellas,” Staal said.
Staal’s score ended what was the third straight game to go to extra time, with the Predators winning a pair of grueling double-overtime contests in games 3 and 4 in the best-of-seven series.
However, this one moved the Hurricanes within a win of closing it out and advancing in the post-season.
In Tuesday’s other game, Alex Galchenyuk pushed his former team to the brink of playoff elimination as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 in Montreal on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.
Galchenyuk has had plenty of memorable nights inside the Bell Centre, but in his latest standout performance for Toronto he set up two goals and scored into an empty net against the Canadiens.
Toronto’s Jack Campbell also made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout.
Asked if he still speaks with anyone on the other team, Galchenyuk said: “It’s the playoffs, man. You know what time it is right now.”
“There’s no friends,” he added.
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not