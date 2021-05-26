Coming of age in the Brazilian favela of Vigario Geral, Luiz Augusto Jr used to spend his money playing video games, but now he makes a living as a gamer.
Augusto, 23, was working in construction as a stonemason’s apprentice three years ago when his life took a turn.
An avid gamer, he got involved with AfroGames, a charitable project to give young people in Rio de Janeiro’s impoverished favelas access to the multibillion-dollar gaming industry.
Photo: AFP
The project gave him training and a grant to launch his own channel online, where he posts gaming content under the moniker of “AFG Sr Madruga” and plays a mean game of Grand Theft Auto live for his fans.
“I used to spend a good part of my salary playing at a LAN house [a gaming center or cyber cafe] here in the favela,” he said.
“When I went to AfroGames, my mom and grandmother thought I could never make money playing video games. But they supported me, and here I am,” he said.
Augusto is the first livestreaming gamer sponsored by the project, which was launched by AfroReggae, a nonprofit organization that runs art and education programs.
About 100 young gamers participate in AfroGames, whose activities are sponsored by companies such as Brazilian airline GOL and media powerhouse Grupo Globo.
The project offers programming and English classes, and has set up a gaming center in Vigario Geral, with advanced computers and mentors to help the gamers learn.
It has also launched a professional gaming team called “AFG e-Sports,” whose six members earn minimum wage — 1,100 reals (US$207) per month — and prepare for tournaments with the help of a coach, a psychologist and a fitness trainer.
They made their debut at the League of Legends world tournament in 2019. The popular battle game’s championships handed out US$2.2 million in prizes that year.
Meanwhile, Augusto receives a monthly grant of 600 reals for his Webcasts.
“It’s brought me recognition in the favela and I want to go even farther. I want to be an influencer and a content producer. I’m learning to do that here,” he said.
The global gaming industry is not an easy world to access from the favelas of Brazil, where computers and gaming consoles are far too expensive for poor families.
The idea for AfroGames came from Ricardo Chantilly, a former music executive who is friends with AfroReggae’s directors.
“They wanted to do a music project, but I told them e-sports was the way to go. We set up a meeting for me to show them my idea,” he said.
In his presentation, he included pictures from international and Brazilian gaming tournaments, with packed gymnasiums where not a single black or brown face could be seen.
“We realized we weren’t represented in those pictures, so we said: ‘Why don’t we put a team together from the favela?’” AfroReggae codirector William Reis said.
The project is planning to expand to another Rio de Janeiro favela, Cantagalo, with an e-sports arena to hold what Reis is billing as the “first favela gaming championships.”
“When I was a kid, friends would get together and form a rock band,” Chantilly said. “Today, they put together an e-sports team. Gaming is the new rock ’n’ roll.”
AFG e-Sports team members train five days a week, in addition to English classes.
In another trailblazing move for the gaming world, which has faced accusations of sexist abuse of female players, the team includes one young woman: 19-year-old Gabriela Ferreira, known by her gamer name: “AFG Haru.”
“When we’re playing, being a woman makes no difference,” she said. “But if someone cracks some kind of joke, I just play harder so that I can beat them. Then I say: ‘See? You just lost to a girl.’”
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson