Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday thanked the return of fans to Stamford Bridge for helping side avenge their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City with a 2-1 win over the Foxes to move into third in the Premier League.
The 8,000 people in the crowd saw the Blues keep a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League in their own hands thanks to second-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho.
Victory away to Aston Villa on Sunday would guarantee Chelsea a top-four finish.
Photo: AFP
“It was an outstanding performance, but the job is not done,” Tuchel said. “The fans made a huge difference. The speed in our game, the hunger, the ambition. It was a very strong performance and I’m delighted the team can present itself like this in front of our fans.”
Leicester will forever have the memories of winning the FA Cup for the first time at Wembley on Saturday, but are now at risk of missing out on Champions League action on the final day of the campaign for the second consecutive season.
Brendan Rodgers’ men still lead Liverpool by three points, but the Reds will go fourth on goal-difference if they win against Burnley, with that game scheduled to begin after press time last night.
Leicester host Tottenham Hotspur on the final day, while Juergen Klopp’s men host Crystal Palace at Anfield.
“We have to get the points on Sunday then see where we are,” Rodgers said. “If we don’t get in the Champions League, it has still been a great season.”
“If we just fall short after 38 games as the team with the eighth-biggest budget, it shows we fought really hard and just missed out,” he said. “There are still points to play for and we’ll be ready for that.”
Chelsea exploded out the blocks with Leicester barely able to get out their own half in the first 45 minutes.
However, a combination of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and controversial refereeing kept the hosts at bay until the break.
Timo Werner had two goals disallowed in the first half as the German international was firstly flagged offside before his second effort was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) for handball.
In between times, Werner was also dismayed that he was denied a penalty after being caught by Youri Tielemans inside the box.
With millions on the line for a place in the Champions League, that decision could have proved very costly for Chelsea.
However, there was little doubt about the outcome once Rudiger bundled home a corner two minutes into the second half.
Werner finally got a VAR call to go his way to double Chelsea’s lead 24 minutes from time.
Wesley Fofana’s foul on Werner was initially given as a free-kick outside the box, but on review referee Mike Dean was told to point to the penalty spot.
Jorginho coolly sent Schmeichel the wrong way and for 10 minutes, Chelsea looked to be cruising.
However, Leicester set up a nervy finale when Wilfred Ndidi robbed Mateo Kovacic and teed up Kelechi Iheanacho to slot home his 19th goal of the season.
The Nigerian also became the first player to score on all seven days of the week in a single Premier League season.
Leicester had a glorious chance to salvage a point and keep their top-four fate in their own hands in the final minute, but Ayoze Perez blasted over from Ricardo Pereira’s cut-back.
Tempers flared in stoppage-time, with both sets of players, substitutes and coaches involved in an altercation after Rudiger took exception to a challenge from Pereira on Ben Chilwell.
Chelsea, though, kept their heads to see out the final few seconds and take a huge step toward another season of Champions League.
Elsewhere, Manchester City will have to improve heading into the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 30 after they were beaten 3-2 by Brighton & Hove Albion, while Manchester United and Fulham drew 1-1 and Leeds United downed Southampton 2-0.
Additional reporting by Reuters
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for more than a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the boxing qualifier to take place next month and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings. The change in criteria has effectively shut the door on many Olympic hopefuls such as Tsubata, whose rankings are not good enough to earn them an automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other qualifying
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past