Oliveira KOs Chandler to win UFC belt

‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance

AFP, HOUSTON





Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion.

“I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.”

The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Dana White places the belt on Charles Oliveira after he defeated Michael Chandler during their Championship Lightweight Bout at UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“I wanted to come here tonight and show that I am the best,” said Oliveira.

The 35-year-old Chandler had been fast-tracked to a title shot after the former Bellator organization lightweight champion’s stunning UFC debut in January with a first-round knockout of New Zealand veteran Dan Hooker.

An all-American wrestler in his college days, Chandler has evolved into an explosive stand-up force and appeared to have been ahead after the first round. He somehow managed to escape Oliveira’s clutches after the fight had gone to the ground early, and he landed some huge headshots, particularly from his left hand, when they got back to their feet.

It was Oliveira who came out swinging hard and fast in the second. A left hook put Chandler down, followed by a barrage of unanswered blows with the referee stepping in after only 19 seconds of the round.

The jubilant Oliveira vaulted the fence and embarked on an impromptu victory lap from the cage-side commentary desk into the crowd.

The Brazilian jujutsu master had arrived in Texas boasting more submission wins than anyone else in UFC history with 14 and his TKO win gave him another record — 17 finishes inside the distance.

“Michael said I couldn’t take pressure and he hit, hit, hit and I’m still here. Here’s the belt,” Oliveira said.

While Nurmagomedov, arguably the greatest MMA champion of all time, retired in October last year with a record of 29-0, McGregor remains in the lightweight mix.

The Irish 32-year-old is ranked sixth, despite losing two of his past three fights, and he is set to face the top-ranked American Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on July 10.

McGregor topped Forbes magazine’s annual list of the world’s richest sportsmen for the past 12 months, with earnings inside and outside the cage of an estimated US$180 million.

Local media reported that about 17,500 tickets had been sold for the event, with the UFC claiming that the US$4 million gate receipts were a record at a venue that is usually home to the Houston Rockets NBA team.

Fans were encouraged to wear masks, but there were no restrictions enforced.

Oliveira was one of many fighters on the 12-bout card who said that having a full house back in full voice had made a big difference.

“Thank you Houston, thank you Brazil. This belt is for all of us,” he said.