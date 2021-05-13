Egypt soccer hands nickname custom to next generation

AFP, CAIRO





Ranging from the presidential, such as “Obama” to the abstract, like “Kahraba” (“electricity”) or “El Winch,” the tradition of Egyptian soccer players taking bizarre nicknames is alive and kicking.

The flamboyant and sometimes satirical naming of players was prominently employed by Badr Ragab, a youth coach at Egypt’s most successful club, Al Ahly, during the 1980s, as he handed out nicknames to his young squad.

“I dreamt that they would become international stars and wanted to motivate them,” he said. “The names are based on their resemblance to famous players as well as their skills.”

Egypt’s Mahmoud “Kahraba” Abdel-Moneim, center, attends a training session with teammates Mohamed Salah, left, and Essam El Hadary at the Akhmat Arena in Grozny, Russia, on June 23, 2018. Photo: AFP

“I gave Kareem Waleed the nickname ‘Nedved’ because he resembled Pavel Nedved of Juventus and Mahmoud Hassan who had shades of David Trezeguet of the French national team,” he added.

The Egyptian Trezeguet, 26, is with English side Aston Villa, and has played 48 times for Egypt.

Ragab dubbed Egypt national Mahmoud Abdel-Moniem “Kahraba” because of his energy.

Ramy Barakat, Egypt’s former team psychologist, said that the nicknames are not helpful.

“Some players consider these nicknames devoid of meaning and are just hard workers who want to reach stardom, while others fall prey to it and believe they’ve made it,” he said.

However, this has not stopped players from putting their nicknames on their kits.

Zamalek stalwart Youssef Ibrahim, 25, was given the nickname “Obama” by teammates when he made the first-team squad.

They said that he looked like former US president Barack Obama.

Al Ahly defender Ahmed Ramadan goes by “Beckham,” as a tribute to English star David Beckham, while Khalil Heggi, also at Al Ahly, has opted to take the name of Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain striker “Neymar.”

One of the most beloved players, Mahmoud Abdel-Razeq, who played for Zamalek and their fierce rivals Al Ahly, is simply known as “Shikabala.” It is an Egyptian version of the name of Zambian star Webster Chikabala, who played professionally in Portugal.

Zamalek defender Mahmoud Hamdy is known as “El Winch,” because of his bulging strength.

The ridiculous is also represented with Abdel Rahman Khaled of Arab Contractors taking the nickname “Gebna” (“cheese”).