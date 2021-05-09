Reds ace Wade Miley throws no-hitter

ANIMAL ARGUMENT: During their game against Arizona, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil said that a dugout tunnel argument was over whether they had seen a rat

AFP and AP, LOS ANGELES





Left hander Wade Miley on Friday threw MLB’s fourth no-hitter of the season, striking out eight batters as the Cincinnati Reds blanked the Cleveland Indians 3-0.

The 34-year-old Miley delivered a dynamic performance, retiring the first 16 batters he faced and walking just one as the Indians suffered their second no-hit game in a month.

Miley, who has also pitched for the Houston Astros, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Baltimore Orioles, the Seattle Mariners, the Boston Red Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks, is in his second season with the Reds. He tossed the first no-hitter for the franchise since 2013, when Homer Bailey did it.

The Cincinnati Reds mob their pitcher Wade Miley after he threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday. Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY

Miley said it has not sunk in yet.

“It’s so far-fetched,” Miley said. “I’m speechless.”

On April 14 in Chicago, the Indians were no-hit by the White Sox’s Carlos Rodon in an 8-0 decision. This is also the second no-hitter this week for the league after John Means effort for Baltimore against Seattle on Wednesday.

The Indians came into the game having won five straight, but they did not get a baserunner until the sixth inning. Amed Rosario reached second base on a throwing error by Reds infielder Nick Senzel.

Miley walked batter Cesar Hernandez later in the inning, but got out of the tight frame without surrendering a hit.

“He kept us off balance,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He put on a clinic. I mean he cut the ball in on the righties, threw a changeup, threw a four-seamer in, he just went back and forth.”

The game was scoreless after eight innings. In the top of the ninth, Cincinnati’s Senzel and Jesse Winker singled off Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

Senzel scored on a throwing error by Clase. Winker trotted home on a balk, then Mike Moustakas hit an RBI single and that would be all the runs the Reds needed for the win.

Miley got the final out in the bottom of the ninth when Jordan Luplow hit a grounder to the shortstop.

“I will never forget that,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I will never forget the look on Wade’s face. I’m so glad he’s enjoying every moment.”

The other no-hitter this year was delivered on April 9 against the Texas Rangers by the San Diego Padres’ Joe Musgrove.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner threw seven no-hit innings against the Atlanta Braves as part of a doubleheader on April 25, but it was not counted as an official no-hitter because the game did not last nine innings.

Miley’s four-year-old son, Jeb, convinced him to put a temporary tattoo of the Hulk on his right forearm for his start against the Indians.

He might need to get some permanent ink.

“I got no muscles at all,” Miley said. “Maybe this gave me some strength.”

In New York, Francisco Lindor hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning after an apparently heated exchange with teammate Jeff McNeil in the dugout tunnel as the New York Mets rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 in 10 innings.

New York walked off with a victory when designated runner Pete Alonso scored on pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika’s fielder’s choice.

Lindor’s drive came a half-inning after he and second baseman McNeil combined to misplay a popup. Following the top of the seventh, Mets players rushed into the tunnel adjacent to their dugout to address some sort of commotion.

Lindor after the game said that he and McNeil were having a disagreement — he claimed the pair saw a rat in the tunnel, and he was objecting to McNeil’s suggestion that it was a raccoon.

“It was funny, I told him, I was like: ‘I’ve never seen a New York rat,’” Lindor said, grinning widely. “So we went down sprinting. I wanted to go see a New York rat, and [McNeil] got mad at me and was like: ‘It’s not a rat, it’s a racoon.’”

McNeil’s story matched Lindor’s, and he added that the Mets “just like to have fun.”

As for anyone else: “They can believe whatever they want,” he said.

Lindor said he was upset with himself after the grounder, and that his relationship with McNeil was good.

“I can bring him out and give him a kiss on the cheek if you want,” he said.”

Manager Luis Rojas said he did not see what happened, only that Lindor told him the Mets were going to win the game.

“I don’t know,” Rojas said. “At that point in the game something was going on. I heard some scrambling, the guys going down to the tunnel. I went down to check and when I went down to check and I got there, the one thing that I ran into was Francisco telling me: ‘Let’s go play ball, let’s go play ball, Luis,’ and we just came back up.”

After Lindor’s second homer as a Met, billionaire owner Steve Cohen tweeted: “That was BIG.”

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Giants 5, Padres 4

‧ Athletics 2, Rays 1

‧ Orioles 2, Red Sox 6

‧ Cardinals 5, Rockies 0

‧ Yankees 4, Nationals 11

‧ Angels 9, Dodgers 2

‧ Braves 2, Phillies 12

‧ Marlins 6, Brewers 1

‧ Cubs 3, Pirates 2

‧ Astros 10, Blue Jays 4

‧ Rangers 4, Mariners 5

‧ Tigers 3, Twins 7

‧ Royals 0, White Sox 3