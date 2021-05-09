SOCCER: Clubs accept Super League fines

AP





Nine of the 12 European clubs who launched an ill-fated bid to form a Super League have agreed to a peace deal with UEFA and accepted being fined millions of dollars.

The remaining trio of teams are at risk of being banned from the Champions League for not renouncing the breakaway.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have refused to approve what UEFA on Friday called “reintegration measures,” and they will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions after backing the new largely closed competition.

A combination photograph created on April 19 shows the logos of soccer clubs, including from bottom center to right Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter, and a ball. Photo: AFP

The Super League project imploded three weeks ago after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — backed out inside 48 hours after a backlash from the fans and British government.

The Premier League clubs, along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter, have officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions and accepted giving up 5 percent of revenue for one season playing in Europe.

It was not specified if that would be this or a future season.

Teams from England and Spain reaching the final can earn more than ￡100 million (US$122 million), meaning 5 million euros would be sacrificed.

The nine clubs are also to make a combined payment of 15 million euros for what UEFA called a “gesture of goodwill” to benefit children, youth and grassroots soccer.

In a move to prevent them deploying the Super League threat again, the clubs have also agreed to be fined 100 million euros if they seek again to play in an unauthorized competition or 50 million euros if they breach any other commitments to UEFA as part of the settlement.

“The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by UEFA,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said. “They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK. These clubs recognized their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football. “The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called Super League, and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.”

Ceferin previously told reporters that the clubs not disavowing the Super League could be banned from UEFA’s competitions.

“UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called Super League,” UEFA said on Friday. “The matter will promptly be referred to the compe-tent UEFA disciplinary bodies.”