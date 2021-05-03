Medina Spirit takes unlikely Derby win

‘RELENTLESS’: Faced with astronomical 12-1 odds, the colt, one of the least heralded Derby runners of its trainer’s career, won its rider a fourth Derby victory

AP, LOUISVILLE, Kentucky





John Velazquez was on Saturday in a familiar place, in the lead aboard Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby and holding off the stretch bid of three challengers. This time, Bob Baffert could not believe what he was seeing.

Medina Spirit won by a half-length, giving Baffert his seventh victory, the most of any trainer in the race’s 147-year history.

The jockey and trainer — both Hall of Famers — teamed up eight months ago to win a COVID-19-pandemic-delayed Derby in September with Authentic, who raced to an early lead and hung on. That was not so surprising.

Medina Spirit, in blue face harness, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, leads the field into the fourth turn on his way to winning the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

This one was.

Sent off at 12-1 — astronomical odds for a colt trained by the white-haired, two-time Triple Crown winner — Medina Spirit was in a street fight thundering down the stretch.

The dark brown colt was pressed by Mandaloun on his outside. Hot Rod Charlie was coming fast outside of Mandaloun, with 5-2 favorite Essential Quality giving chase on the far outside.

“I kept waiting for all those horses to pass him,” Baffert said. “When he got to the eighth pole, we said: ‘This guy has got a shot.’”

Velazquez knew he had plenty of horse left.

“We got to the 16th pole and he put his ears down and kept fighting,” the jockey said. “I was so proud of him.”

In the paddock, Baffert watched in amazement as one of the least heralded Derby runners of his long career dug in at the front.

“You could tell he was laying it down and Johnny was riding hard,” Baffert said. “He was just relentless.”

Medina Spirit led all the way and ran the one-and-a-quarter miles in 2 minutes and 1.02 seconds. He paid US$26.20, US$12 and US$7.60. The victory was worth US$1.86 million.

Velazquez earned his fourth Derby victory aboard the colt that was purchased as a yearling for US$1,000 and was a bargain buy at US$35,000 for current owner Amr Zedan of Saudi Arabia.

By comparison, Zedan recently paid US$1.7 million for an unraced two-year-old.

“He doesn’t know how much he cost, but what a little racehorse,” Baffert said.

Baffert punched his right arm in the air after watching the finish on the video board. He was buried in celebratory hugs by his wife, Jill, and youngest son, Bode.

Jill Baffert had reason to celebrate earlier, when a horse she co-owns and is trained by her husband won a US$500,000 race on the undercard.

“I’m really, really surprised,” the 68-year-old trainer said of Medina Spirit.

It was not false modesty. Baffert had been low-key about his chances after two of his best horses — Life Is Good and Concert Tour — were derailed along the Derby trail.

Medina Spirit is not the typical high-priced talent with a fancy pedigree in Baffert’s California barn.

“I cannot believe he won this race,” the trainer said. “That little horse, that was him, all guts. He’s always shown that he’s been an overachiever. His heart is bigger than his body.”

Medina Spirit has never finished worse than second in six career starts and two of his three losses came to Life Is Good, who likely would have been the Derby favorite had he not been injured.

“I’ve rehearsed this speech in the shower and treadmill,” Zedan said. “Never thought I was going to do it, but here I am.”

Medina Spirit broke sharply out of the gate, while Essential Quality and 9-2 second choice Rock Your World bumped shortly after the start.

“We were done,” Rock Your World’s trainer John Sadler said. “No chance.”

Essential Quality was five horses wide in both the first and second turns before taking aim at Medina Spirit in the stretch and coming up short in fourth place.

“He didn’t get the greatest trip,” trainer Brad Cox said of the favorite. “That can happen when you start from the 14-hole.”

Mandaloun — Cox’s other entry — finished second and returned US$23 and US$13.40. Hot Rod Charlie, partly owned by five former Brown University football players, was another half-length back in third and paid US$5.20 to show.