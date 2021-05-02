The Phoenix Suns on Friday had their All-Star backcourt playing well, while the Utah Jazz’s All-Star backcourt were injured or on the bench, making the result predictable as Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 12 points and nine assists in the Suns 121-100 win, which pulled them into a tie for the best record in the NBA.
Phoenix are actually atop the NBA, by virtue of holding the tiebreaker over the Jazz.
Two nights after clinching their first post-season spot in 11 years, the Suns kept rolling and never trailed after the opening minutes.
Photo: AFP
Booker shot 13 of 19 from the field, hitting three step-back jumpers late in the third that brought roars from the crowd.
The third one came in front of the Suns’ bench and was over Utah’s 2.13m center Rudy Gobert.
Ayton and Bridges were celebrating so hard with Booker that they almost forgot to let him back on defense.
Photo: AFP
“That’s just having fun with it man,” Booker said, grinning. “Not everyone has a vibe like this, an energy like this. It’s a great environment to get better in.”
Mikal Bridges added 18 points. Deandre Ayton had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Suns and the Jazz both have a 45-18 record. If they are tied at the end of the season, Phoenix would claim the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs because they swept their three-game season series.
The Jazz were led by Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 22 points. Utah have lost three of their past four games.
“I think our physicality wasn’t there,” Gobert said. “Those guys are good, but I feel they were a little bit too comfortable. Our offense affected our defense, too. When we turn the ball over or take a bad shot they were able to run on us. Then they get going and get confidence.”
Utah were playing without their All-Star backcourt of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. Conley was out because of a tight hamstring, while Mitchell has a sprained ankle.
Without them on the floor, Phoenix flourished.
“Those are tough games to play in emotionally,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “You’re ramped up to play against the best team in the league and they sit a few guys, you can have a letdown, but we handled business tonight.”
The Suns took a 25-point lead by midway through the second quarter when Cameron Payne’s three-pointer made it 50-25.
The Jazz cut the deficit to 68-52 by halftime.
Booker led the Suns with 16 before the break, while Bridges had 13.
Bogdanovic had 15 for the Jazz.
The Jazz pulled within 70-57 in the third quarter, but could not get any closer.
The Suns had their lead back up to 96-72 by the start of the fourth and eased to the win.
“We didn’t execute the way we wanted to,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “In games like this when certain players are not able to play, your margin for error is really small.”
In Los Angeles, Lakers superstar LeBron James scored 16 points in his return from the longest absence of his NBA career, but the Sacramento Kings rallied to win 110-106 at the Staples Center.
James, who missed 20 games with a sprained ankle, finished with eight rebounds and seven assists, but he also had five turnovers in 32 minutes of playing time.
“I came out unscathed. It’s a pretty good start,” James said.
“For my first game in six weeks, I felt OK,” James said. “My ankle was a little tight at times. It was just different movements and different things I hadn’t done. As the games go on that will continue to improve.”
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ 76ers 126, Hawks 104
‧ Celtics 143, Spurs 140 (OT)
‧ Cavaliers 93, Wizards 122
‧ Nets 109, Trail Blazers 128
‧ Grizzlies 92, Magic 75
‧ Bulls 98, Bucks 108
When Donald Williams saw the police vehicle, he debated continuing on his way. He had sneaked out of his home on May 25 last year for a few minutes’ break from his family — just a quick hop to Cup Foods for an energy drink, something he had done countless times before. Williams made it to the convenience store door before he stopped in his tracks. A police vehicle was pulled up to the curb. A black man was lying on his stomach on the ground, his wrists handcuffed behind his back. An officer had his left knee on the side of the
Rafael Nadal on Sunday saved a championship point to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-5 and claim a 12th Barcelona Open title in the ATP’s longest match of this season. The Spaniard secured his first title of the year and 87th of his career, denying Tsitsipas back-to-back triumphs following his maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo last week. Nadal avenged his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Tsitsipas and return to second in the ATP rankings yesterday by climbing back above Daniil Medvedev after his marathon win in 3 hours, 38 minutes. “It means a lot for me to play the final
ANSWERING THE CALL: After knocking out Masvidal, stretching his unbeaten run to 18 fights, Usman said he was ‘pound for pound the best fighter on the planet’ The UFC on Saturday night welcomed back US fans for their first live event in more than a year, and three of its greatest fighters — Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko — rose to the occasion with stunning knockouts at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida. Nigerian-American welterweight champion Usman knocked American challenger Jorge Masvidal out cold with a thunderous straight right to the chin at 1.02 of the second round in the main event and warned those gathered — and other fighters — “I’m still getting better.” “Jacksonville, Florida, you wanted violence? You’re welcome,” Usman said afterwards as he moved
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday crashed out of the first round of the women’s singles at the Madrid Open, while Ashleigh Barty eased past Shelby Rogers as the world No. 1 prepares to try to reclaim her French Open title in Paris later this month. Veteran world No. 65 Hsieh fell to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in 1 hour, 33 minutes in the Spanish capital. The Taiwanese can now concentrate on the doubles, in which she has teamed up with Elise Mertens of Belgium and been handed the No. 1 seeding and a bye into the second