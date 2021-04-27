Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wants his highly skilled team to find a comfort level in playing low-scoring, one-goal games as the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs approach — and that message has been received.
Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry on Sunday made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season, while Jake Guentzel scored in the Penguins’ 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins.
“It was a hard-fought game and there wasn’t a lot of space out there,” Sullivan said. “You had to fight for every inch on both sides, and from that standpoint, it had a playoff feel. We knew we were going to fight for every inch, and we wanted to force [Boston] to do the same.”
Photo: AFP
Jarry has won his past four decisions, including a sloppy 7-6 home victory over the New Jersey Devils last week, in which he allowed six third-period goals.
He rebounded two nights later against the Devils and has earned one point in 11 of his past 12 starts.
“It’s a short season and you play a lot of games,” Jarry said. “It’s a matter of being prepared for the next game.”
Photo: AP
Guentzel scored his 21st at 4 minutes, 3 seconds of the third period to help the Penguins win their fourth consecutive game.
Bryan Rust and Brian Dumoulin made plays at the blueline and along the wall to keep the puck in the zone and get it to Sidney Crosby near the goal-line.
Crosby set up Guentzel, who ripped a high slap shot past Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman’s glove from the left faceoff dot.
“That was a goal-scorer’s goal,” Sullivan said. “It was a great set up by [Crosby]. Jake has the ability to do that for us.”
Pittsburgh has 14 wins and points in 16 of their past 19 games. The Penguins have 12 wins and points in 13 of their past 16 home games against Boston, dating to March 11, 2012.
Swayman stopped 28 shots for the Bruins. They lost their second consecutive game, following a six-game win streak.
The Bruins have nine wins in their past 14 games.
Swayman has allowed more than two goals only once in his first seven NHL starts. In his past three appearances, Swayman has stopped 82 of 84 shots, including a shutout.
“Those are crucial points and it was a tight game all around,” Swayman said. “It’s what we’re going to expect in a couple weeks. It was a fun game to be part of, but just disappointed that we didn’t come out with the two points.”
Also on Sunday, it was:
‧ Rangers 6, Sabres 3
‧ Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 3
‧ Flyers 4, Devils 3
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
Jurickson Profar on Thursday singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as the San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season in southern California’s lively baseball rivalry with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trent Grisham homered and had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a three-game skid as they opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with the Dodgers’ first home loss of the season. Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, strong pitching and a fantastic inning-ending double play in the
‘BACK IN THE FOLD’: UEFA’s president said he wanted to ‘rebuild the unity’ of European soccer, while Liverpool owner John Henry took responsibility for ‘the disruption’ Leaders of the breakaway European Super League yesterday were searching for ways to rescue the ill-fated project after all six Premier League clubs pulled out and Serie A’s Inter were tipped to follow suit. The withdrawal by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, just two days after the league’s unveiling, followed a furious reaction from fans, officials and politicians. The departures reduced the “Dirty Dozen” to just six — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter — and left the lucrative venture on life support. Chelsea said it withdrew after considering “the best interests of the